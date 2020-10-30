Pulse Oximeter Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue, trend, growth and share

As home care captures the imagination of people, mainly for convenience and cost associated reasons, particularly in regions where reimbursement policies are weak, contribute heavily to the demand for global pulse oximeter market. It is also quite pertinent to note here demand for remote monitoring is seeing a rapid rise as continuous monitoring is an expensive task, propelling growth in the pulse oximeter market as spot checking via fingertip variants or handheld oximeters can reduce these costs. For instance, this can cut down on readmission costs, which are quite commonly incurred by patients of COPD. Other critical factors include rise in geriatric population and increase in incidence if chronic diseases.

Global Pulse Oximeter market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global pulse oximeter market is witnessing a slew of developments which are shaping the way the market would operate over the forecast period and beyond. Some of these are also shaping up the competitive landscape.

World population is ageing. And, the pace of the process is dizzying. Statistics are grim. One in every six people and one in every four people will be aged 65and above in another 30 years in the world, and in North America and Europe, respectively. Also, people aged 60 and above will see growth in numbers – to 2 billion in 2050, from 900 million in 2015. Already, the world has witnessed history being created in 2018, when the number of geriatrics (aged 65 and above) surpasses the number of children aged five and below. This kind of a demographic shift occurred for the same time in the history of the world. Since, this demographic needs special care and attention, it will lead to more growth in the pulse oximeter market.

Incidence of chronic diseases is rising. Of the total disease burden, these account for 73%. In 2002, the burden accounted for by pulse oximeter was 60%. As the incidence remains heavy, and cost of care in hospitals high, demand for pulse oximeter would be high over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Pulse Oximeter Market Report:

The Pulse Oximetermarket comprises numerous players that are involved in neck-to-neck competition for gaining a prominent position. The players in the Pulse Oximetermarket are also involved in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships for strengthening their position. These activities also ensure a rise in the growth rate for the Pulse Oximetermarket. For instance, Varian Medical Systems acquired two product lines from Boston Scientific and Alicon for entering the Pulse Oximetermarket.

The global pulse oximeter market is fairly fragmented and players identified as notable include Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Halma plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Smiths Group plc, among others.

