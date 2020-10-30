Global Retinal Gene Therapy Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Volume, Growth Trends, Current Demand, and Development Report

The retinal gene therapy market is estimated to expand at an exponential growth rate. For the use of gene therapy, retina is considered a highly desirable target as it an irreplaceable part of a body. The global retinal gene therapy market is likely to be influenced by the promise its holds for the treatment of various forms of inherited and non-inherited blindness. Furthermore, this therapy can also be used in the treatment of rare genetic retinal diseases, such as Leber’s congenital amaurosis, which is likely to augur well for the development of the global retinal gene therapy market during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. It is expected that the global retinal gene therapy market is anticipated to witness the entry of new players, with the presence of promising candidates in the phases of drug approval process.

Global Retinal Gene Therapy Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Mostly in the cases of inherited retinal diseases, retinal gene therapy is performed. Gene therapy is capable of bettering vision impairment through mutation in RPE65 gene. Luxturna, a recently introduced gene therapy is utilized for the treatment of patients suffering from type 2 Leber’s congenital amaurosis. This disease is a form of inherited disease that causes impairment in vision at the time of birth, which leads to a highly progressive degeneration. At present, there are many retinal gene therapy at the clinical trial phase and those are utilizing recombinant viruses. This factor is likely to increase the scope of growth for the global retinal gene therapy market over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Retinal Gene Therapy Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global retinal gene therapy market is mentioned as below:

In 2017, Luxturna by Spark Therapeutics received approval from food and drug administration (FDA). Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics is a developer of gene therapy treatments. The approval of the product is expected to bring in more developments in the field of retinal gene therapy treatment.

There is only one player in this global retinal gene therapy market, which is mentioned as below:

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

