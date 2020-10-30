Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market Industry Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2017-2025

Self-care medical devices find application in monitoring and measuring different vital parameters of a patient. They are typically employed in measuring heart rate, blood sugar level, hypertension, and other conditions. They provide crucial physiological information gathered at regular intervals through sensors or other input devices attached to a patient.

Some of the popular self-care medical devices available in the market are blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, body temperature monitors, pedometers, sleep apnea monitors, pregnancy/fertility test kits, and heart rate monitors. Among them, the blood glucose monitors hold a leading share in the market. This is because of the alarming increase in blood sugar mostly on account of sedentary lifestyle of people and their unhealthy dietary habits. The burgeoning elderly population too is responsible for the surging sales of the blood glucose monitors.

Global Self-Care Medical Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global Self-Care Medical Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of small number of key players. Demand for Self-Care Medical Devices has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market. Industry players are adopting the practice of appointing third-party distributors to expand market presence. This has led to a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in the emerging markets.

Key Players of Self-Care Medical Devices Market Report:

In terms of key players, the global self-care medical devices market is highly fragmented with presence of a large number of players that include Roche, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson, 3M Healthcare, among others.

