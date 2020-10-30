Conversation intelligence (CI) software is a software that helps sales organizations to assess the direction and outcome of a given conversation. It helps the sales team to optimize and improve the ability to close deals. Additionally, conversation intelligence software records sales calls and facilitates playback, transcriptions, and scoring. Thereby, raising the adoption of CI software which propels the growth of the conversation intelligence software market.

The “Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the conversation intelligence software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview conversation intelligence software market with detailed market segmentation as of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global conversation intelligence software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading conversation intelligence software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the conversation intelligence software market.

The List of Companies:

1. AffectLayer, Inc. (Chorus.ai)

2. Avoma, Inc.

3. Balto Software Inc.

4. CallRail, Inc.

5. ExecVision Inc.

6. Gong I.O Ltd.

7. Jiminny, Inc.

8. RingDNA

9. SalesLoft, Inc.

10. Tethr

The various benefits offered by the conversation intelligence software such as optimize performance, automate call transcription & analysis, reduce the time taken to revert the customer queries, eliminate errors, extract valuable insights from calls, gain critical insights, and among others. This, in turn, rising the demand for CI software among the organization that booming the growth of the market. Furthermore, cost-effective solutions provide by the cloud-based deployment and increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to fuel the growth of the conversation intelligence software market.

The global conversation intelligence software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, government and education, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Conversation intelligence software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The conversation intelligence software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

