Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market on the basis of Product Type:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market on the basis of Applications:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others Top Key Players in 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

SNET

CNSG

MYI Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Ruian Chemical

BALAJI AMINES

Synmiway Chemical

Ganzhou Zhongnen

Puyang Guangming Chemicals

He Fei Teng Chao Chemical Material