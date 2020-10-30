Trending now: Covid-19 impact on Ultra-HD TV Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development & Growth by Regions | Sony, Samsung, Skyworth, Changhong

“

A new report by ReportHive takes a deep dive into the Ultra-HD TV Market after conducting meticulous research, assessing each microscopic aspect of the market. The researches have connected the dots with minuscule details that shape into an intricate, immaculate yet elucidate study. The report presents a thoroughly scrutinized study of the Ultra-HD TV Market, leaving no stone unturned in offering market players a valuable and constructive tool that navigates them in the profitable path with the right set of objectives.

Following the methodology of Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report emphasizes macro concepts such as the threat of new entries in the Ultra-HD TV Market, supplier power, threat of substitution, and buying power. Dwelling deeper into each of the factors, details about the competitive landscape, strategies of leading market players, and changes in the landscape, are also analyzed. In addition to competitive analysis, the researchers have also employed PESTEL analysis to study the impact of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal factors on the keyword, thus leaving no loose ends.

Some of the prominent companies that are covered in this report: Sony, Samsung, Skyworth, Changhong, Hisense, LG, Vizio, TCL, Panasonic, Sharp, Philips, Toshiba, Upstar, Seiki, Polaroid, Sansui, Sceptre, AUO, BOE Technology, Haier

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, under multiple adverse factors, the GDP of European and American countries in the second quarter suffered a historical contraction. At an annualized rate, the US GDP fell by 32.9% month on month, while the overall GDP of the euro zone fell by 12.1%.

Moreover, the economic prospects of Europe and the United States in the third quarter under the epidemic situation are hardly optimistic. The resumption of work and production not only brought economic data back, but also triggered a rebound in the epidemic situation. At present, the United States is still the ‘epicenter’ of the global epidemic. The total number of confirmed cases has exceeded 4.8 million, and the epidemic situation in some European countries has also rebounded. Affected by this, more than 20 states in the United States have announced the suspension or withdrawal of part of the economic restart plan. Britain and Italy have also decided to extend the state of emergency. The rebound of the epidemic situation has posed considerable risks to the economic prospects of Europe and the United States.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP shrank by 9.5% on a month on month basis, or 32.9% at an annual rate, the largest decline since the 1940s. Data show that the sharp decline in personal consumption is the main drag on the U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter.

Compared with the United States, Europe’s economic contraction in the second quarter was smaller, but it was also the lowest on record, with Germany and France contracting more than 10%. According to the data released by the Federal Bureau of statistics, Germany’s GDP fell by 10.1% in the second quarter after adjusting for prices, seasons and working days, the largest decline since the quarterly economic data were available in 1970.

Thanks to the effective control and policy support of the new epidemic, China’s economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter. The growth rate of manufacturing industry, which accounted for about 28% of GDP, rebounded sharply to 4.4% from the negative value in the first quarter. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. XYZResearch published a report for global Ultra-HD TV market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Ultra-HD TV market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Ultra-HD TV industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The Sony aims at producing XX Ultra-HD TV in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, ????Samsung accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Ultra-HD TV Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Ultra-HD TV Market?

Sony

Samsung

Skyworth

Changhong

Hisense

LG

Vizio

TCL

Panasonic

Sharp

Philips

Toshiba

Upstar

Seiki

Polaroid

Sansui

Sceptre

AUO

BOE Technology

Haier

…

Major Type of Ultra-HD TV Covered in XYZResearch report:

LCD TVs

OLED TVs

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Household Use

Commercial Use

Application 3

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Ultra-HD TV Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Ultra-HD TV Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Ultra-HD TV Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Ultra-HD TV Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Ultra-HD TV Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Ultra-HD TV Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Ultra-HD TV Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Ultra-HD TV Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Ultra-HD TV Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Ultra-HD TV Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

