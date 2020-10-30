Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Rodless Cylinders Market 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Rodless Cylinders Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Rodless Cylinders market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Parker Hannifin announced that the company is acquiring Lord Corporation for roughly US $ 3.675 billion. The acquisition of Lord Corporation will strategically strengthen Parker’s portfolio of lucrative margin, and high growth businesses.

In May 2018, a leading player in rodless cylinders market, Motion Industries, Inc., sealed a purchase deal with Power Industries, Inc., also referred to as Santa Rosa MRO, LLC. The acquisition of Power Industries, Inc. will expand Motion Industries' footprint and customer service capabilities across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 and based in Missouri, U.S., the product offering of the company include storage systems, process control systems, climate technologies, power technologies industrial automation, network power, professional tools, and electric motors.

SMC Corporation

Established in 1959 & based in Tokyo, Japan, SMC Corporation develops, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, and different types of filtration equipment worldwide. The product offerings of the company include air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, air preparation equipment, directional control valves, vacuum equipment, and lubrication equipment.

Festo Corporation

Established in 1925 & headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, Festo Corporation designs and manufactures pneumatic & electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process control & factory automation solutions. The product offerings of the company includes pneumatic actuators, handling systems, vacuum technology, valves, sensors, valve manifolds, motors and controllers, grippers, and other pneumatic equipment, and function-specific systems.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Established in 1918 and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Parker-Hannifin Corporation designs, manufactures and sells motion & control technologies and systems for a wide range of mobile, industrial, & aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, diversified industrial & aerospace systems.

Aventics Corporation

Founded in 1964 & headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company operates as a subsidiary of Aventics Holding S.à r.l. The company manufactures pneumatic valves, actuators, fittings, cylinders, air preparation, tubing, fieldbus, and electro-pneumatics pressure control equipment, and systems.

Rodless Cylinders Market Dynamics

Numerous Benefits of Rodless Cylinders over Traditionally-Used Variants Augmenting their Industrial Deployment

Manifold benefits of rodless cylinders over conventional rod-style cylinders for certain types of applications are increasing their adoption across different industries. Rodless cylinders are witnessing growing adoption as they conserve space and allow for a longer stroke in the same space as a conventional cylinder. With an ability to save space by containing the stroke within the envelope of the cylinder body, rodless cylinders can deliver the same stroke in almost half the space of a rod-type cylinder. Rodless cylinder solution delivers substantial savings in engineering and higher design flexibility than rod-type cylinder. Furthermore, the shifting industrial preference for compact equipment and systems is also auguring the growth in rodless cylinders market.

Versatile & Reliable Nature of Rodless Cylinders Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Stakeholders

The versatile and reliable nature of rodless cylinders makes them highly compatible with the new and altering manufacturing technologies. Moreover, rodless cylinders are highly suitable for long-stroke applications as they are fully protected from piston binding, bending, and uneven seal wear. The growing deployment of rodless cylinders for various applications, such as material handling, lifting, loading, feeding, and web cutting, are accelerating market growth.

Rodless Cylinders Market – Segmentation

Based on Applications, rodless cylinders market is segmented into:

Automated manufacturing

Processing and packaging, e.g. bottling and canning

Textiles and ceramics

Warehousing

Pharmaceuticals and chemicals

Food production

Test, inspecting and quality control

Based on cylinder type, rodless cylinders market is segmented into:

Piston-lug cylinder

Cable cylinder

Flexible-wall cylinder

Based on types, rodless cylinders market is segmented into:

Mechanically Coupled or Band Style

Magnetically Coupled

Guided or Non-Guided

Clean Room Classification

Based on distribution channel, rodless cylinders market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Indirect Sales

Global Rodless Cylinders Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Rodless Cylinders market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global The Rodless Cylinders market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global The Rodless Cylinders market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Rodless Cylinders Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global The Rodless Cylinders market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Rodless Cylinders Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global The Rodless Cylinders market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

