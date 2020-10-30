Starchy Roots Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 to 2028

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Starchy Roots industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Starchy Roots and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Starchy Roots Market Overview:

Fact.MR has evaluated the global Starchy Roots market in its latest research report. The research report, titled [Global Starchy Roots Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application], presents a detailed analysis of the drivers and restraints impacting the overall market. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the global Starchy Roots market so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative. The research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global Starchy Roots market to the readers.

Global Starchy Roots Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the global Starchy Roots market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Starchy Roots market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Starchy Roots Market: Static Productivity of Root Crops to Confine Growth

Roots and tuber crops, or starchy roots, have been historically ignored by national governments, which in turn has led to lower priority for R&D. This has also inhibited implementation of advanced agro-technological approaches for enhancing productivity of starchy roots. For example, cassava is still considered as a refuge crops among farmers against the backdrop of the prominence of other established commodity crops such as cocoa, coconut, oil palm, and coffee. This has led to a static development of starchy roots worldwide.

Recognizing the potential of the starchy roots market, and challenges impeding its growth prospects, the field of root crop cultivation has recently been receiving adequate attention in terms of changes in government policies. Policies related to agricultural development, trade and research are among key areas while making the changes. The National Agriculture Research Institute, Highlands Regional Centre, Papua New Guinea has proposed adoption of a value chain approach, driven by market demands for fresh and processed root crops to resolve the issues of static productivity.

Starchy Roots’ Potential in Dietary Energy to Augment its Market Growth

Growth of the starchy roots market will continue to be driven by inherent attributes of root crops such as high carbohydrate content, which tends to be an economical source of dietary energy. Although high moisture content in starchy roots has meant that energy offered is nearly one-third of an equivalent weight of wheat or rice. On the contrary, high yields of starchy roots enable more energy per land unit as compared to cereal grains. This is likely to pave new avenues for growth of the starchy roots market in the foreseeable future.

Starchy roots such as cassava seek adoption as a bodying agent in several commercially available infant nutritional supplements and baby food products. As starchy roots such as cassava offer gluten-free and organic starch, their adoption in functional foods and baby foods has witnessed high rate in recent years, Expansion of the starchy roots market will continue to remain impacted by rising levels of working women, coupled with increasing demand for nutritional supplements for infants.

Global Starchy Roots Market: Regional Segmentation

To understand the changing political scenario, analysts have regionally segmented the market. This gives an overview of the political and socio-economic status of the regions that is expected to impact the market dynamic.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Starchy Roots Market: Research Methodology

Fact.MR uses a unique investigative approach to make an accurate assessment of the global Starchy Roots market. To begin with, the analysis has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies. The information has been authenticated by market expert through valuable commentary. Research analysts have also conducted exhaustive interviews with market-relevant questions to collate this research report.

Global Starchy Roots Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report also studied the key players operating in the global Starchy Roots market. It has evaluated and elucidated the research and development statuses of these companies, their financial outlooks, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the companies in the recent past.

