Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Road Safety System Market on the basis of Product Type:

Solutions(Enforcement Solution,ALPR/ANPR,Incident Detection and Response and Others)

Services(Professional Services and Managed Services) Road Safety System Market on the basis of Applications:

Application A

Application B

Application C Top Key Players in Road Safety System market:

Jenoptik (Germany)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Redflex Holdings (Australia)

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria)

FLIR Systems (US)

Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden)

Information Engineering Group (Canada)

IDEMIA (France)

Verra Mobility (US)

SWARCO (Austria)

Kria (Italy)

Syntell (South Africa)

Cubic Corporation (US)

AABMATICA (India)

Laser Technology (US)

VITRONIC (Germany)

Siemens (Germany)

Traffic Management Technologies (South Africa)

Optotraffic (US)

Conduent

(US)

Clearview Intelligence (UK)

Trifoil (Sultanate of Oman)

Dahua Technology (China)