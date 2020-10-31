Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Next Generation Data Storage Technologies market for 2020-2025.

The “Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Next Generation Data Storage Technologies industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Dell

IBM

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

L.P.

Hitachi data systems

NetApp

Inc.

HGST

Inc.

VMware

Inc.

EMC Corporation

Tintri

Nutanix

SimpliVity Corporation

Sandisk corporation

Toshiba corporation

Quantum Corporation

Micron Technology

Avago Technologies

Drobo. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

All-flash storage arrays

Holographic data storage

Cloud based disaster recovery

Hybrid array

Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording On the basis of the end users/applications,

Application A

Application B