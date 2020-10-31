New Holistic & Energy Healing That Shows Promising Results to Manage Mental Health

Columbus, Ohio – Derek P. Bliedung is like many others that have been effected by COVID-19. Unlike most of the stories: Derek was not infected and was able to use the additional time to heal himself of mental health issues caused by working for a call center. Mr. Bliedung is a “Reiki Master” and developed his own technique of “Reiki”. He calls it the “Reiki Kabbalah Energy Healing”. it is a combination of 7 different layers of healing (including “Reiki”) and other forms of energy and holistic healing.

In fact: he developed this technique some time ago. He was not able (at the time) to fully apply this healing system since he was working out of town and driving approximately 2 hours per day 5 days a week (for a total of 10 hours per week). He just did not have time to use this healing modality on a “regular” basis. As soon as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced the “stay at home order” the call center that Derek works for started to send their employees home to work. Derek was able to use this “extra time” effectively and was doing this healing 3 times a week (since April 2020). His mental health issues just seemed to melt away.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/i-qn6rkjxsw

Derek was suffering from poor mental health for over 20 years and seeking out medical and mental health professionals. That seemed to do little to treat or manage his mental health. He was just working through the pain of this illness. Mr. Bliedung was guided by his own “intuition” that the solution for his situation was “spiritual” in nature. One of Derek’s “spiritual teachers” (Tina Blankenship) a well known “medium / psychic” has stated “When you become a healer you are making a subconsciousness agreement with God”. It is believed that energy and holistic healers are channeling divine energy to heal others or themselves. It is not as unbelievable if the “source” of these healing abilities are truly from the “divine source”. There are many examples of “miracles” happening from “spiritually” inclined people.

About Reiki Kabbalah Center

Derek P. Bliedung is also a business entrepreneur who has started 2 businesses including “Reiki Kabbalah Center” in which he is the founder and co-owner with his business partner Michael L. Wilson. Michael is also a Reiki Master and trained in different styles of energy healing including: Quantum touch, Chios, Reiki, and Power Reiki. Derek and Michael offer energy and holistic healing and teachings to clients including: meditation, the law of attraction, spiritual development, psychic development, and 3 pillars of the light to bring one to the path of enlightenment.

For more information, please visit: http://www.reikikabbalah.com/2018/08/reiki-kabbalah-center-services-rates.html

Media Contact

Company Name: Reiki Kabbalah Center

Contact Person: Derek P. Bliedung

Country: United States

Website: https://reikikabbalah.com/