Sausage Casing Market Poised to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

key players operating in the global sausage casings market are Walton’s Inc., APN NATURDARM GmbH, Weschenfelder Direct Ltd., Oversea Casing Company LLC, Nitta Casings Inc., Almol (Australia) Casing Pty. Ltd., Carl Lipmann & Co., Kg (GmbH & Co.), Natural Casing Company Inc., Fortis SRL, CombinatieTeijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients), A Holdijk GmbH, World Casing Corporation, LEM Products, Elshazly Casings Company, Kalle GmbH, Bio Packaging Films, ViskoTeepak LLC, International Casings Group, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in Sausage Casing Market:

The sausage casings market has witnessed a healthy hike in the last few years with the help of various product launchings.In July 2017, German-based Kalle GmbH, a sausage casings producer for processed meat products introduced a new product to the market, Roasted Flavored Casing. The company claimed, its roasted flavored packaging allows the product to be roasted and gives a crispy appearance.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Sausage Casing Market:

In European cuisine, most of the casings are derived from pigs; however, elsewhere intestines of goats, cattle, and sometimes horses are also used. The sausage casings market in Europe is dominating and is anticipated to stay the same during the forecast period. Rising meat consumption in the Asia Pacific, especially in China, is expected to give a significant boost to the sausage casings market. Also, an increasing inclination toward specialty foods will provide the sausage casings market a tremendous boost all over the globe in the forecast period.

Furthermore, more than 200 manufacturers have entered the sausage casings market in the last four years, which certainly has helped the market growth. Additionally, the certification such as HALAL and KOSHER accomplished by the established producers is anticipated to stimulate the sales of sausage casings in the retail segment.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

