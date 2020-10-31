Sales in the Mobility Managed Services Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

Global Mobility Managed Services Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Mobility Managed Services industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Mobility Managed Services as well as some small players.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.

The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

Regional analysis for the global mobility managed services market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

