Luxury Pens Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2016 – 2022

key players which are having brands such as Lamy, Aurora, Mont Blanc, Grayson and Parker are trying to encash the opportunities in this growing luxury pens market. The major players are opting to make their luxury pens more royal by making it diamond studded and gold plated, to grab the maximum market share. One of the key trend in the market is that the manufacturers are strategically investing in product development by modifying the luxury pen nib with platinum and other expensive metals. In spite of the sluggish market and curtailed discretionary spending, the luxury pens market is growing at a good rate. Hence, the global luxury pens market has got a great potential in the forecast period. The global luxury pens market is anticipated to witness a moderate single digit growth in the upcoming years.

The growing global luxury pens market can be attributed to the growing disposable income and brand awareness amongst people. Growing population coupled with the changing lifestyle of people in the developed countries is anticipated to drive the demand for global luxury pens market. Moreover, possessing a luxury pen has become a status symbol these days and hence, high class society people are opting for luxury pens. Likewise, the attractiveness of luxury pens again plays a great role for boosting its market.

The luxury pens market is a niche market, and also there are not much retailers available in the market, which can hamper the luxury pens market. Likewise, the import duty of such luxury pens is high enough to impact its market. Due to its high range the inventory cost of the dealers increases, hence it requires more working capital management which can decline the luxury pens market. Moreover, there is an increase in e-communication among people which would further decline the luxury pens market.

Global Luxury Pens Market: Segmentation

The global luxury pens market can be segmented on the basis on product type, raw material and application.

Global Luxury Pens Market by Product Type

Ball Point Pens

Converter Pens

Fountain Pens

Roller Ball Pens

Fine Liner Pens

Stylus Pens

Multifunctional Pens

Brush Pens

Die Pens

Global Luxury Pens Market By Material Used:-

Precious gold metals

Precious resin

Rubber

Stainless Steel

Sterling Silver

Porcelain/ Ceramic

Carbon

Lacquer

Global Luxury Pens Market by Application:-

Calligraphy

Screen Writing

Document Marking

Global Luxury Pens Market by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global luxury pens market. Countries such as India and China are the upcoming countries where demand for such luxury items are at peak because of the increase in disposable income of people. Even, North America is a flourishing luxury pens market due to the improving brand awareness of luxury pens amongst people.

Global Luxury Pens Market: – Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global luxury pens market are Paradise Pen Company, Montblanc International GmbH, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Grayson Tighe, Parker Pen Company, A.T.Cross Company, Sanford L.P.

