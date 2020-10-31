Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Human Capital Management (HCM) Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Human Capital Management (HCM) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Human Capital Management (HCM) market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Human Capital Management (HCM) products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Report are

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing

LLC

Ultimate Software Group

Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM

Inc.

Kronos

Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software

Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems

LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy

Inc.. Based on type, The report split into

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Application A

Application B