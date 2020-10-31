At present, the US is the world’s worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The US is a prominent market for funeral home software in all sizes of organizations. Increase in the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths in the country has propelled the demand for advanced funeral home software solutions.

The funeral home software market was valued at US$ 277.91 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 818.55 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2020–2027.

Increase in aging population and rise in number of deaths are expected to drive the funeral home software market during the forecast period. Moreover, as the baby boomer generation ages, mortality rates are expected to rise steadily, the overall demand for home funeral software is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Countries, such as China, Japan, the UK, Sweden, Spain, the US, and Canada, are witnessing an increase in geriatric patients’ population. Increasing geriatric population worldwide has proportionally increased the number of deaths. In 2018, China had seen more than nine million deaths. The growing aging population in the country is creating new growth opportunities for vendors. Further, increasing numbers of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic is creating growth opportunities for the funeral home software market.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in the funeral home software market are mainly focusing toward the development of advanced and efficient products. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world the company maintain its brand name globally.

In 2020, Front Runner Professional released their new virtual identification tool, EasyID. The tool uses email technology to provide a secure portal to verify the identity of the remains.

In 2019, CTV Software Pty Ltd announced the release of flagship funeral home software, Spirare. Version 4.0. The new features include a new dashboard with shortcuts, quick case creation button, and google calendar integration, among others.

The growing popularity of remembrance suite such as memorial videos, stationery products, portraits of life, and 3D-printed urns are also expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. For example, Life Tributes by funeralOne, the world’s leading tribute video software package, creates cinema-quality videos with ease.

