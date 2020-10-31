The digitization in logistics supply chain market was valued at US$ 11,794.24million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 23607.06million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The key companies operating in the digitization in logistics supply chain market include Accenture, Advnatech Co. Ltd., Cognizant, Capgemini SE, Hexaware Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consulting Services Limited, and Wipro Ltd.

Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Forecasts to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact & Global Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services); Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise); Industries (Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Oil & Gas)

Logistics play a crucial role in supply chain management as it involves planning and management of goods and services, as well as information from source to destination. The traditional concepts or methods adopted by logistics service providers are inefficient in the current market scenario. This has led several logistics giants to adopt digitalization approach in their processes to boost their businesses. The global logistics industry comprises substantial number of industry-recognized players. These players are continually investing substantial revenues toward newer and advanced technologies with an aim to serve their customers in a better manner and efficiently manage their fleet and gain profits and customer trust.

Increasing Demand from Manufacturing and Automotive Sectors

Industries such as electronics, construction equipment, railway equipment, and general manufacturing produce enormous volumes of products every year. Logistics plays a vital role in the delivery of raw material from the supplier to the site of production as well as in the finished goods supply chain management from the point of dispatch (factories) to the point of delivery (customers). The constantly increasing demand from the abovementioned manufacturing industries for raw material procurement and post-production logistics support is propelling the need for software-based digital technologies among the manufacturers and logistics service providers.The manufacturing and logistics industries are among the top-ranking industries to implement these advanced technologies. Over the years, the automotive industry has been growing at an exponential rate, with most of the auto OEMs experiencing growth in demand, production, and annual revenues. The automotive industry encompasses a huge supply chain, including raw material suppliers, component suppliers, warehousing, distribution centers, and retailers. Thus, the stupendous growth of automotive industry is anticipated to boost the digitalization in its supply chain and logistics.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is a strategy basically adopted by the companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing customer demand. The digitization in logistics supply chain market players are mainly focusing on the development of advanced and efficient products. The adoption of partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and new office establishment strategieswould allow them to maintain their brand name in the global marketplace.

2020: Pagero and SAP SE signed an agreement to offerextended global reach to the SAP Ariba solutions and Ariba Network. Pagero would offer B2B and B2G exchange of e-orders, e-invoices, messages, and order responses.

2020: Advantech collaborated with President Chain Store Corp. to develop e-cold chain management, wireless e-paper, and energy monitoring solutions with the application of artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) technology. By this, Advantech has supported 7-ELEVEN in updating a futuristic convenience store named X-STORE 3.

2018: Cognizant implemented a supply chain transformation program for Amway India, one of the largest direct-selling FMCG companies of India. Cognizant completed the modernization of Amway’s 28 warehouses in India. With the help of new processes, automation, and systems, Amway has gained better visibility in inventory and warehouse operations.

