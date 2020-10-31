Maritime Analytics Market SWOT Analysis with 10% of CAGR by 2027 – Itransition, Planet Labs, Prisma Electronics SA, Shipnet, Sparkcognition

Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing as well as interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. The growing usage of algorithms and predictive analytics in the shipping industry coupled with rising trend of automation and digitalization is driving the growth of maritime analytics solutions all across the globe. Maritime analytics offers various key benefits for stakeholders involved in the shipping and maritime industry, some of these benefits include enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters.

The global shipping industry is evolving at a steady pace owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in global economies and geopolitical conditions. All these factors pose various challenges as well as opportunities for companies operating in this industry. Companies are constantly investing in innovative solutions to make their operations profitable and to gaining competitive advantages over competitors. In such environment, the large amount of fragmented information can be utilized by using solutions such as maritime analytics to gain useful insights that can increase operational efficiency and enhance decision making. Companies are now increasingly using maritime data analytics solutions that are customized to their business needs for purposes such as streamline maritime operations, enhance ship chartering, predicting and scheduling maintenance, and pricing insights among many others.

The maritime industry is no exception to this trend and it is presently going through a paradigm shift with evolving business models, technology adoption, changing cost structures, and increasing competition levels. The key areas for digital transformation in maritime industry include development of new business models, digitalization of core operations, and using analytics for better decision making.

The integration of digital technologies in maritime processes, operations, and business models to enhance productivity, increase security, and reduce operational costs has been growing at an unprecedented rate. Digital transformation hasnow become a critical need for sustainable growth and competitive advantage for any enterprise, owing to the increasing customer demands and rising industry competition. Companies across the world are embracing digitalization to transform their business processes for achieving high operational output and increased profits. Maritime analytics solutions are used by companies to optimizetheir daily operations, cargo handling, port operations, vessel deployment, empty repositioning, and cargo routing, among other tasks. Process optimization, high operational efficiency, cost reduction, and prevention of human errors are some of the key factors that are fueling the demand of digital solutions in global maritime industry.Hence, all these benefits offered by digital solutions are anticipated to drive the demand for these solutions in global maritime industry.

The Maritime analytics market was valued at US$ 894.28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,833.50million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe dominated the maritime analytics market in 2019 with a decent market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The European region collectively boasts prominent maritime industry owing to strong presence of industrial manufacturing and robust international trade throughout the year from various countriespresent in the region. Further, the region’s prominent economical support along with the well-equipped infrastructure capabilities to handle large cargo volume through technological solutions has contributed to the overall growth of the maritime analytics market in the past few years. At present, the Europe’s shipping industry constitutes significant presence of commercial as well as defense vessels across countries such as the UK, France, Russia, Germany, and Italy who contribute substantially in the region’s maritime traffic.

