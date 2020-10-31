Mobile recruiting is thriving, with job searches on mobile devices now exceeding 1 billion a month. Nearly 90% of job seekers now use a mobile device to search for a new opportunity. It is a growing and dynamic industry supported by increase in smartphone usage. Recruiters are introducing new methods to scale up their websites and mobile apps to provide users with a seamless experience.

Mobile Recruitment enables the recruiters and hiring teams to manage the recruitment process from anywhere with the help of mobile device. It is possible to schedule interviews, provide internal feedback, and communicate with the candidates remotely. Few of these activities include tailoring the mobile experience to meet the expectations of candidates, communicating with candidates at each stage of the interview process via texts, migrating communication to mobile apps between hiring managers and candidates, and simplifying the application process. Thus, increasing popularity of mobile recruitment is one of the major factors driving the growth of diversity recruiting software market.

Get Sample Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012762

Strategic Insights

The diversity recruiting software market players focus on new product innovations and developments by integrating advanced technologies and features in their products to compete with the competitors.

In 2020, Entelo announced the completion of Workday Certified Integration. The integration would allow joint customers to search Entelo’s database of passive candidate profiles and select individual or groups of profiles to export into Workday Recruiting.

In 2019, GR8 People announced a launch of real-time intelligent personalization to help, inform, and engage candidates with the help of AI-driven features that result in a more candidate-centric career website experience.

Geographically, the global diversity recruiting software market was led by North America, followed by Europe and APAC in 2019. This growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for diversity recruiting software in the service sector. Meanwhile, Europe’s market will show a steady growth due to the collaboration of corporate offices in various industry verticals. The growing number of start-up companies and their increasing focus on developing smartphone applications propels the growth of the diversity recruiting software market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the Asia Pacific diversity recruiting software market is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the growing need for mobility in emerging economies such as China and India will also boost the market growth in the coming years.

According to the Data Covid-19 Impact Survey, conducted in North America and the UK in May and June 2020, 30% of employees and recruiting professionals reported that their businesses are doing better as they did last year. Other highlights of the survey also showed that 42% of recruiters across North America and the UK say their internal workforce has not been reduced.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012762