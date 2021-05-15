benefits offered by the direct attach cable such as bandwidth capacity, high speed, high security, and reliability are also fueling the growth of the direct attach cable market.

The global direct attach cable market is segmented on the basis of product type, form factor, end-user. On the basis product type the market is segmented as direct attach copper cables, active optical cables.On the basis form factor the market is segmented as QSFP, SFP, CXP, Cx4, CFP, CDFP. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented asnetworking, telecommunications, data storage, high-performance computing (HPC) centers, others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

3M

2. Arista Networks, Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Hitachi, Ltd.

5. Juniper Networks, Inc.

6. Molex

7. Nexans S.A

8. Panduit

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. Tripp Lite

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global direct attach cable market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The direct attach cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting direct attach cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the direct attach cable market in these regions.

