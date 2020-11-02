Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Manuka honey is produced from the nectar of the mānuka tree making it health and beneficial. It is expected to grow in the forecast years due to its applications for food and healthcare industries. The global Manuka money market is valued at US$317 mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$607 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025.Research MethodologyThe researchers at QY Research have derived the data for the report through primary and secondary methodologies to avoid errors. They have also provided quantitative and qualitative data for in-depth and through understanding of the market and the various pillars propelling it. The report contains all the crucial data required to understand the market growth and which direction it is taking. Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties to Drive Market Rising wariness regarding various diseases has led to the shift in lifestyle of people in urban region. In order to target this segment manufacturers are increasingly preferring Manuka honey for flavouring as it has a strong flavour and sweetness. This can help them to replace artificial sweetener and table sugar. Additionally, it can be used to treat health and skin as it contains many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a rich source of vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and minerals which helps in protecting and renewing the skin making an important ingredient in cosmetics and personal care. Methylglyoxal found in honey is utilized for pharmaceutical purposes as it helps preventing oral infections, strengthening the immune system, rapid healing, and boost respiratory system.Wound-care & Skincare Product Segment to Grow Dominantly in Forecast YearsThe rising pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries will significantly affect wound-care & skincare products market to grow dominantly in the forecast years. Further boosting the market shares in the global market exponentially.North America and Europe to Hold Largest Market ShareNorth America and Europe to hold largest market share due to the shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and chemical free, food and personal care products. This will increase the shares of both North America and Europe in the global market. Manufacturers to Sign Acquisition Reach New Market around Globe Manuka Health New Zealand has recently announced its new acquisition that is subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval. The acquisition supports significant growth strategy of expansion for its internal beekeeping operations which has seen its apiculture operations since 2016. The new investment will support the business and builds on extensive supply platform and provide high quality natural health products to many markets around the world., , , , The major manufacturers covered in the report includes Comvita, Nature’s Way, Watson & Son, Capilano, Manuka Health, Ora Honey, Pure Honey New Zealand, Streamland, Arataki Honey, and others.