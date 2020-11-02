LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Manuka Honey Market Research Report 2019“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Manuka Honey market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Manuka Honey market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Manuka Honey market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Manuka honey is produced from the nectar of the mānuka tree making it health and beneficial. It is expected to grow in the forecast years due to its applications for food and healthcare industries. The global Manuka money market is valued at US$317 mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$607 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025.Research MethodologyThe researchers at QY Research have derived the data for the report through primary and secondary methodologies to avoid errors. They have also provided quantitative and qualitative data for in-depth and through understanding of the market and the various pillars propelling it. The report contains all the crucial data required to understand the market growth and which direction it is taking. Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties to Drive Market Rising wariness regarding various diseases has led to the shift in lifestyle of people in urban region. In order to target this segment manufacturers are increasingly preferring Manuka honey for flavouring as it has a strong flavour and sweetness. This can help them to replace artificial sweetener and table sugar. Additionally, it can be used to treat health and skin as it contains many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a rich source of vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and minerals which helps in protecting and renewing the skin making an important ingredient in cosmetics and personal care. Methylglyoxal found in honey is utilized for pharmaceutical purposes as it helps preventing oral infections, strengthening the immune system, rapid healing, and boost respiratory system.Wound-care & Skincare Product Segment to Grow Dominantly in Forecast YearsThe rising pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries will significantly affect wound-care & skincare products market to grow dominantly in the forecast years. Further boosting the market shares in the global market exponentially.North America and Europe to Hold Largest Market ShareNorth America and Europe to hold largest market share due to the shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and chemical free, food and personal care products. This will increase the shares of both North America and Europe in the global market. Manufacturers to Sign Acquisition Reach New Market around Globe Manuka Health New Zealand has recently announced its new acquisition that is subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval. The acquisition supports significant growth strategy of expansion for its internal beekeeping operations which has seen its apiculture operations since 2016. The new investment will support the business and builds on extensive supply platform and provide high quality natural health products to many markets around the world., , , , The major manufacturers covered in the report includes Comvita, Nature’s Way, Watson & Son, Capilano, Manuka Health, Ora Honey, Pure Honey New Zealand, Streamland, Arataki Honey, and others.
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Manuka honey is produced from the nectar of the mānuka tree making it health and beneficial. It is expected to grow in the forecast years due to its applications for food and healthcare industries. The global Manuka money market is valued at US$317 mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$607 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025.Research MethodologyThe researchers at QY Research have derived the data for the report through primary and secondary methodologies to avoid errors. They have also provided quantitative and qualitative data for in-depth and through understanding of the market and the various pillars propelling it. The report contains all the crucial data required to understand the market growth and which direction it is taking. Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties to Drive Market Rising wariness regarding various diseases has led to the shift in lifestyle of people in urban region. In order to target this segment manufacturers are increasingly preferring Manuka honey for flavouring as it has a strong flavour and sweetness. This can help them to replace artificial sweetener and table sugar. Additionally, it can be used to treat health and skin as it contains many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a rich source of vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and minerals which helps in protecting and renewing the skin making an important ingredient in cosmetics and personal care. Methylglyoxal found in honey is utilized for pharmaceutical purposes as it helps preventing oral infections, strengthening the immune system, rapid healing, and boost respiratory system.Wound-care & Skincare Product Segment to Grow Dominantly in Forecast YearsThe rising pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries will significantly affect wound-care & skincare products market to grow dominantly in the forecast years. Further boosting the market shares in the global market exponentially.North America and Europe to Hold Largest Market ShareNorth America and Europe to hold largest market share due to the shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and chemical free, food and personal care products. This will increase the shares of both North America and Europe in the global market. Manufacturers to Sign Acquisition Reach New Market around Globe Manuka Health New Zealand has recently announced its new acquisition that is subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval. The acquisition supports significant growth strategy of expansion for its internal beekeeping operations which has seen its apiculture operations since 2016. The new investment will support the business and builds on extensive supply platform and provide high quality natural health products to many markets around the world., , , , The major manufacturers covered in the report includes Comvita, Nature’s Way, Watson & Son, Capilano, Manuka Health, Ora Honey, Pure Honey New Zealand, Streamland, Arataki Honey, and others.
|Market Segment by Application:
|Manuka honey is produced from the nectar of the mānuka tree making it health and beneficial. It is expected to grow in the forecast years due to its applications for food and healthcare industries. The global Manuka money market is valued at US$317 mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$607 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025.Research MethodologyThe researchers at QY Research have derived the data for the report through primary and secondary methodologies to avoid errors. They have also provided quantitative and qualitative data for in-depth and through understanding of the market and the various pillars propelling it. The report contains all the crucial data required to understand the market growth and which direction it is taking. Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties to Drive Market Rising wariness regarding various diseases has led to the shift in lifestyle of people in urban region. In order to target this segment manufacturers are increasingly preferring Manuka honey for flavouring as it has a strong flavour and sweetness. This can help them to replace artificial sweetener and table sugar. Additionally, it can be used to treat health and skin as it contains many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a rich source of vitamins, amino acids, nutrients, and minerals which helps in protecting and renewing the skin making an important ingredient in cosmetics and personal care. Methylglyoxal found in honey is utilized for pharmaceutical purposes as it helps preventing oral infections, strengthening the immune system, rapid healing, and boost respiratory system.Wound-care & Skincare Product Segment to Grow Dominantly in Forecast YearsThe rising pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries will significantly affect wound-care & skincare products market to grow dominantly in the forecast years. Further boosting the market shares in the global market exponentially.North America and Europe to Hold Largest Market ShareNorth America and Europe to hold largest market share due to the shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and chemical free, food and personal care products. This will increase the shares of both North America and Europe in the global market. Manufacturers to Sign Acquisition Reach New Market around Globe Manuka Health New Zealand has recently announced its new acquisition that is subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval. The acquisition supports significant growth strategy of expansion for its internal beekeeping operations which has seen its apiculture operations since 2016. The new investment will support the business and builds on extensive supply platform and provide high quality natural health products to many markets around the world., , , , The major manufacturers covered in the report includes Comvita, Nature’s Way, Watson & Son, Capilano, Manuka Health, Ora Honey, Pure Honey New Zealand, Streamland, Arataki Honey, and others.
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1505566/global-manuka-honey-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1505566/global-manuka-honey-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/115c08a2fb5cb3f8c82030920c1b5ac1,0,1,global-manuka-honey-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Manuka Honey market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Manuka Honey market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Manuka Honey industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Manuka Honey market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Manuka Honey market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Manuka Honey market
TOC
1 MANUKA HONEY MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manuka Honey1 1.2 Manuka Honey Segment by Type1 1.2.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)2 1.2.2 UMF 5+3 1.2.3 UMF 10+4 1.2.4 UMF 15+4 1.2.5 UMF 20+5 1.2.6 Others5 1.3 Manuka Honey Segment by Application5 1.3.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Comparison by Application (2014-2025)6 1.3.2 Digestion & Inflammation Treatment6 1.3.3 Wound-care & Skincare Products6 1.3.4 Others7 1.4 Global Manuka Honey Market by Regions7 1.4.1 Global Manuka Honey Market Size by Regions7 1.4.2 North America Manuka Honey Status and Prospect (2014-2025)8 1.4.3 Europe Manuka Honey Status and Prospect (2014-2025)8 1.4.4 Asia Pacific Manuka Honey Status and Prospect (2014-2025)9 1.4.5 South America Manuka Honey Status and Prospect (2014-2025)10 1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Manuka Honey Status and Prospect (2014-2025)11 1.5 Global Manuka Honey Market Size11 1.5.1 Global Manuka Honey Revenue (2014-2025)11 1.5.2 Global Manuka Honey Sales (2014-2025)12 2 GLOBAL MANUKA HONEY MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS13 2.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)13 2.2 Global Manuka Honey Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)15 2.3 Global Manuka Honey Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)17 2.4 Manufacturers Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites, Area Served18 2.5 Manuka Honey Market Competitive Situation and Trends18 2.5.1 Manuka Honey Market Concentration Rate18 2.5.2 Manuka Honey Market Share of Top 5 Manufacturers19 3 GLOBAL MANUKA HONEY SALES BY REGIONS (2014-2019)20 3.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Market Share by Regions20 3.2 Global Manuka Honey Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)21 3.3 Global Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)22 3.4 North America Manuka Honey Sales23 3.4.1 North America Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate (2014-2019)23 3.4.2 North America Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)23 3.5 Europe Manuka Honey Sales24 3.5.1 Europe Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate (2014-2019)24 3.5.2 Europe Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)24 3.6 Asia Pacific Manuka Honey Sales25 3.6.1 Asia Pacific Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate (2014-2019)25 3.6.2 Asia Pacific Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)25 3.6.3 New Zealand Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate (2014-2019)26 3.6.4 Australia Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate (2014-2019)26 4 GLOBAL MANUKA HONEY SALES, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE27 4.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Market Share by Type (2014-2019)27 4.2 Global Manuka Honey Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)29 4.3 Global Manuka Honey Price by Type (2014-2019)30 4.4 Global Manuka Honey Sales Growth by Type (2014-2019)31 5 GLOBAL MANUKA HONEY MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION32 5.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)32 5.2 Global Manuka Honey Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)34 6 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MANUKA HONEY BUSINESS35 6.1 Comvita35 6.1.1 Comvita Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served35 6.1.2 Comvita Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification35 6.1.3 Comvita Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)36 6.2 Watson & Son36 6.2.1 Watson & Son Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served36 6.2.2 Watson & Son Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification37 6.2.3 Watson & Son Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)38 6.3 Manuka Health38 6.3.1 Manuka Health Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served38 6.3.2 Manuka Health Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification39 6.3.3 Manuka Health Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)40 6.4 Pure Honey New Zealand40 6.4.1 Pure Honey New Zealand Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served40 6.4.2 Pure Honey New Zealand Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification41 6.4.3 Pure Honey New Zealand Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)42 6.5 Arataki Honey42 6.5.1 Arataki Honey Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served42 6.5.2 Arataki Honey Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification43 6.5.3 Arataki Honey Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)44 6.6 Streamland44 6.6.1 Streamland Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served44 6.6.2 Streamland Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification45 6.6.3 Streamland Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)45 6.7 Ora Honey45 6.7.1 Ora Honey Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served45 6.7.2 Ora Honey Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification46 6.7.3 Ora Honey Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)47 6.8 Capilano47 6.8.1 Capilano Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served47 6.8.2 Capilano Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification49 6.8.3 Capilano Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)49 6.9 Nature’s Way50 6.9.1 Nature’s Way Manuka Honey Manufacturing Sites and Area Served50 6.9.2 Nature’s Way Manuka Honey Product Introduction, Application and Specification51 6.9.3 Nature’s Way Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)51 7 MANUKA HONEY MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS53 7.1 Manuka Honey Key Raw Materials Analysis53 7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure54 7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Manuka Honey54 7.4 Manuka Honey Industrial Chain Analysis56 8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS57 8.1 Marketing Channel57 8.2 Manuka Honey Distributors List58 8.3 Manuka Honey Customers59 9 MARKET DYNAMICS60 9.1 Market Trends60 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers61 9.3 Challenges61 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis61 10 GLOBAL MANUKA HONEY MARKET FORECAST63 10.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue Forecast63 10.1.1 Global Manuka Honey Sales Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)63 10.1.2 Global Manuka Honey Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)64 10.1.3 Global Manuka Honey Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)65 10.2 Global Manuka Honey Sales Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)65 10.2.1 North America Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)66 10.2.2 Europe Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)67 10.2.3 Asia Pacific Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)68 10.2.4 South America Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)69 10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)70 10.3 Global Manuka Honey Sales, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)73 10.4 Global Manuka Honey Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)75 11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION77 12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE78 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach78 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design78 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation79 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation80 12.2 Data Source81 12.2.1 Secondary Sources81 12.2.2 Primary Sources82 12.3 Author List84 12.4 Disclaimer84 鈥
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.