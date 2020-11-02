Network Traffic Analysis Software Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Symantec, Plixer, IBM, Cisco

Latest Research Study on Network Traffic Analysis Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Network Traffic Analysis Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Network Traffic Analysis Software. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Network traffic analysis software helps in analyzing network traffic in the network on a real-time basis to enhance performance and security. It is also used in evaluating network utilization, and finding any doubtful and malicious packets in a given network. In network traffic analysis, manual and automated techniques are used to study granular-level details within network traffic. Network monitoring and analysis plays an important role in maximizing productivity within a company.This growth is primarily driven by Growing Need to Protect Enterprises from Data-breaches Amid Huge Data Influx Which Led to Rise in Cyber-security Threats and Real-time Bandwidth and Network Statistics Gained by Network Traffic Analysis Software Help in Improving Resources Utilization.

Symantec (United States), Plixer (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), NetVizura (Serbia), Progress Software (United States), Kentik (United States), Awake Security (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Chronicle Technologies (United States) and Bricata (United States)

Growing Need to Protect Enterprises from Data-breaches Amid Huge Data Influx Which Led to Rise in Cyber-security Threats

Real-time Bandwidth and Network Statistics Gained by Network Traffic Analysis Software Help in Improving Resources Utilization

Increasing Popularity of Network Traffic Analysis Software as a Vital Cyber Security Tool

Integration of Network Traffic Analysis Software with Mobile Devices

Evolving Nature of Cyber-threats and Use of Advance Tools by Online Hackers

High Initial Capital Requirement in Setting Up Network Traffic Analysis Tools

Advancement in Network Infrastructure Led to Rise in Demand for Network Traffic Analysis Software

Emergence of Open Source Network Traffic Analysis Tools

Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-users (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Education, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others)

