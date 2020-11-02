Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales of Document Management Software Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Document Management Software Market: Introduction

In today’s world, huge amount of computer generated valuable repository of corporate information associated with operational and business processes demand a solution for effective management of these digital documents. Document management software is a computer program which helps to store, manage and keep a track of electronic documents, electronic images of paper based information captured through the use of a document scanner. A document management software is integrated into a document management solution which allows enterprises to control production, storage, management and distribution of electronic documents.

Nowadays, document management software strive to cope up with the trends such as cloud computing, social integration, smartphone accessibility, and workflow collaboration. A document management software also features federated searches and version controls for managing multiple versions of enterprise documents which helps to reduce time as well as cost associated with document management.

Document Management Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing trend of cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS), rise in adoption of big data management and data analysing tools by enterprises, and the need to maintain data compliance in enterprises are some primary factors driving the growth of document management software.

However, integration issues of document management systems with company’s in-house applications and cyber security issues are some factors restraining the growth of document management software market.

Document Management Software Market: Segmentation

Document management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment mode, applications, industry verticals and region wise. On the basis of deployment mode, document management software market can be further segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. Application wise this market can be segmented into android, iOS, windows and others. On the basis of industry verticals it is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, government and others. Region wise document management software market is further segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Document Management Software Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe region is expected to hold a large market share in document management software system due to adoption of document management systems in financial and healthcare industries in these regions. Asia Pacific region is also showing a considerable growth in document management software market owing to adoption of such systems by government for various government portals and initiatives in countries such as India. Middle East & Africa region is showing a gradual growth in this market.

Document Management Software Market: Key Players

eFileCabinet, Zoho Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Ascensio System SIA, Dropbox Business, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce, Lucion Technologies, Box and Evernote Corporation are some of the key players in Document Management Software market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Document Management Software Market Segments

Document Management Software Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012-2016

Document Management Software Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Document Management Software Market

Document Management Software Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Document Management Software Market

Document Management Software Technology

Value Chain of Document Management Software

Document Management Software Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Document Management Software Market includes

North America Document Management Software Market US Canada

Latin America Document Management Software Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Document Management Software Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Document Management Software Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Document Management Software Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Document Management Software Market

Middle-East and Africa Document Management Software Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent markets

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

