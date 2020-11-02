Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Geriatric Medicines Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Geriatric Medicine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global geriatric medicine market was valued at US$ 672.0 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Geriatric medicines are a specialty branch of medical science that provides diagnosis and treatment options for the elderly. Most geriatrics are unable to take their medication properly at a scheduled time, due to complex medical and psychological problems. The geriatric population requires special care and attention for the speedy recovery of disease or disorder.

The global geriatric medicines market is expanding at a significant pace due to increasing government support toward old people for their health, safety, and nursing care. Developed nations already have quality geriatric care management systems in place and developing nations are making high investments in geriatric care.

North America dominated the global geriatric medicine market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, concentration of global market players, and high awareness about latest therapeutic advancements in the region are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for retinal disorders and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

High Incidence of Chronic Disease and Increase Government Support for Elderly to Drive Market

Rise in geriatric population coupled with increase in incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for geriatric medicines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke claims one fatality every 40 seconds in the U.S. and about 795,000 people become victims of stroke (85% acute ischemic) each year. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes, and 185,000 are recurrent strokes.

The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program provides nursing homes, residential care facilities, and assisted living facilities for elderly people in the U.S. Moreover, developing nations, such as India, China, and South Korea, are adopting policies and services for the benefit of elderly people. Therefore, the geriatric medicines market is likely to expand at a significant growth rate from 2019 to 2027.

Analgesic Segment to Dominate Market

Based on therapeutic category, the global geriatric medicine market has been divided into analgesic, antihypertensive, statins, antidiabetic, proton pump inhibitor, combination pills, progestin-only pills, anticoagulant, antipsychotic & antidepressant and others.

The analgesic segment dominated the global geriatric medicine market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing need for pain killers for various chronic conditions, such as arthritis, is projected to boost the segment during the forecast period

Cardiovascular to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of condition, the global geriatric medicine market has been classified into cardiovascular, arthritis, diabetes, neurological, cancer, osteoporosis, respiratory and others.

Rising geriatric population being overweight increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes, which in turn drives the segment

The generic geriatric medicine are available at low cost drugs with similar bioavailability and bioequivalence as the branded drugs, rising preference for generic drugs among patients will drive cardiovascular segment growth during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global geriatric medicine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global geriatric medicine market in 2018 , followed by Europe.

North America accounted for major share of the global geriatric medicine market in 2018, high percentage of obese population susceptible to chronic diseases is a major factor driving the geriatric medicines market in North America.

Moreover, clinical studies and research projects are growing in scope and size, and new initiatives focused on management of geriatric health and population-based research are underway in North America

The Geriatric medicine market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to rapid economic growth in developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines. Availability of generic medicines at lower prices is fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global geriatric medicine market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH among others

The global geriatric medicine market has been segmented as follows:

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Therapeutic Category Analgesic Antihypertensive Statins Antidiabetic Proton Pump Inhibitor Anticoagulant Antipsychotic and Antidepressant Others

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Condition Cardiovascular Arthritis Diabetes Neurological Cancer Osteoporosis Respiratory Others

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Condition Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Geriatric medicine Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



