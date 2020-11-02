Recycled Construction Aggregates Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2018 to 2027

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Recycled Construction Aggregates Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Outpouring Construction & Demolition Waste Necessitate Adoption of Recycled Construction Aggregates

Rapid urbanization, and proliferation in construction and infrastructure development activities allude significant amount of waste being generated worldwide, which has been a key environment concern among industrialists. Continued emphasis on the environmental conservation has further instigated the critical need for recycling and reusing construction materials. According to the European Commission, construction and demolition waste account for nearly 25%-30% of the waste generated in the EU. Estimations from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) state that, in 2015, around 548 million tons of construction and demolition debris was generated in the US. Significant efforts are being taken by governments in countries such as the US, the Netherlands, and Germany, apropos of construction and demolition waste recycling and reuse. Introduction of new standards by the EU for recycling and reuse of construction and demolition waste in drainage, building, roads, and other construction projects, has further created growth opportunities for the recycled construction aggregates market.

Resurgent Growth in Residential Construction and Infrastructure Development to Uphold Demand

Recycled construction aggregates continue to witness robust demand in line with growth of the residential construction and infrastructure development projects worldwide. According to the Global Construction 2030, published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the worldwide construction output is likely to reach $15.5 trillion by 2030, with US, China, and India accounting 57% of the global growth.

Governments in developing countries are introducing a wide range of housing schemes and residential programs, which has created demand for cost-effective, recycled construction aggregates. Additionally, road construction activities have significantly contributed to natural resource depletion, which has necessitated adoption of recycled construction aggregates in the area.

Major highway projects are underway in many countries to provide better connectivity, creating opportunities for business. Old building and bridges are being increasingly demolished in Europe, owing to the structural deterioration beyond repairs. Hence, recycling of demolition waste is emerging as a feasible solution in new construction after demolition of old structures. EU under the Waste Framework Directive aims to recycle around 70% of construction and demolition waste by 2020.

Inadequate Development Efforts of Governments in Developing Economies to Confine Sales

Recycled construction aggregates are emerging as an effective alternative to the conventional sources, with the use of recycled construction aggregates becoming a prominent trend in developed regions. However, lack of initiatives by governments in the developing countries such as China, Africa, and India is expected to remain a longstanding challenge, hampering the growth of recycled construction aggregates market. The impact of construction and demolition waste is becoming a major issue in developing regions, in parallel to the rapid urbanization. The government interventions including policies for waste management is still in limbo in some of the developing countries. Compared to pace of urbanization in developing countries, the measures for construction and demolition waste management are sluggish. Additionally, lower affordability of recycling and reuse of construction aggregates, coupled with slower penetration of construction waste such as broken bricks and concrete, will continue to remain key challenges to growth of the recycled construction aggregates in developing economies.

Definition

Recycled construction aggregates are the materials that are developed by processing inorganic materials previously used in construction. Recycled construction aggregates involves removing and crushing existing aggregates into the materials of specific size and quality. Various types of recycled construction aggregates are sand & gravel, crushed stone, asphalt pavement debris, and cement concrete.

Market Structure

The report provides details on each segment in the recycled construction aggregates market. The recycled construction aggregates market is segmented based on the type and end-use. These segments are further bifurcated into sub-segments, to offers insights on the recycled construction aggregates market.

On the basis of type, the recycled construction aggregates market is segmented into crushed stone, cement concrete, asphalt pavements debris, and sand & gravel. Based on the end-use, the recycled construction aggregates market is divided into residential, roads & bridges, and industrial.

What will be the revenue share of cement concrete in the recycled construction aggregates market?

Which will be the most lucrative region in the recycled construction aggregates market?

What will be the volume share of road & bridges in terms of the end-use of recycled construction aggregates?

What factors are influencing the growth of recycled construction aggregates market?

