Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, Nalco Champion, BASF

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Dow, Nalco Champion, BASF, GE(Baker Hughes), Chevron Phillips, Akzonobel NV, Clariant, Solvay, Ashland, Huntsman, Stepan, CNPC

Types: An-ionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants



Applications: Oil and Gas

Shale Gas



The Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 An-ionic Surfactant

1.4.3 Cationic Surfactants

1.4.4 Amphoteric Surfactants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Shale Gas

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals by Country

6.1.1 North America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Schlumberger

11.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

11.1.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Schlumberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Schlumberger Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.1.5 Schlumberger Related Developments

11.2 Halliburton

11.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

11.2.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Halliburton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Halliburton Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.2.5 Halliburton Related Developments

11.3 Dow

11.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dow Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.3.5 Dow Related Developments

11.4 Nalco Champion

11.4.1 Nalco Champion Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nalco Champion Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Nalco Champion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nalco Champion Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.4.5 Nalco Champion Related Developments

11.5 BASF

11.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BASF Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.5.5 BASF Related Developments

11.6 GE(Baker Hughes)

11.6.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

11.6.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.6.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Related Developments

11.7 Chevron Phillips

11.7.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

11.7.2 Chevron Phillips Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Chevron Phillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.7.5 Chevron Phillips Related Developments

11.8 Akzonobel NV

11.8.1 Akzonobel NV Corporation Information

11.8.2 Akzonobel NV Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Akzonobel NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Akzonobel NV Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.8.5 Akzonobel NV Related Developments

11.9 Clariant

11.9.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.9.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Clariant Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.9.5 Clariant Related Developments

11.10 Solvay

11.10.1 Solvay Corporation Information

11.10.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Solvay Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Products Offered

11.10.5 Solvay Related Developments

11.12 Huntsman

11.12.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.12.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Huntsman Products Offered

11.12.5 Huntsman Related Developments

11.13 Stepan

11.13.1 Stepan Corporation Information

11.13.2 Stepan Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Stepan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Stepan Products Offered

11.13.5 Stepan Related Developments

11.14 CNPC

11.14.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.14.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 CNPC Products Offered

11.14.5 CNPC Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oilfield Surfactant Chemicals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

