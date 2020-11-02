LLDPE Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | DOW, ExxonMobil, SABIC, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global LLDPE market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LLDPE market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LLDPE report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LLDPE report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LLDPE market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LLDPE market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LLDPE market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LLDPE market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LLDPE market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LLDPE Market Research Report: DOW, ExxonMobil, SABIC, Borealis, NOVA Chemicals, Chevron PhillipsChemical, Petro Rabigh, Ineos, LyondellBasell, NIOC, Formosa, EQUATE, PTT, Reliance, Mitsubishi, Hanwha, Mitsu, Jam Petrochemical, Sinopec, CNPC, Secco

Types: C4- LLDPE

C6- LLDPE

C8- LLDPE



Applications: Film

Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Pipe

Others



The LLDPE Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global LLDPE market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global LLDPE market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LLDPE market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LLDPE industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LLDPE market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LLDPE market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LLDPE market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LLDPE Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key LLDPE Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LLDPE Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 C4- LLDPE

1.4.3 C6- LLDPE

1.4.4 C8- LLDPE

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LLDPE Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Film

1.5.3 Injection Molding

1.5.4 Rotational Molding

1.5.5 Pipe

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LLDPE Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global LLDPE Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global LLDPE Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global LLDPE, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global LLDPE Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global LLDPE Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global LLDPE Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 LLDPE Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 LLDPE Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 LLDPE Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 LLDPE Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 LLDPE Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 LLDPE Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LLDPE Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LLDPE Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global LLDPE Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 LLDPE Price by Manufacturers

3.4 LLDPE Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 LLDPE Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers LLDPE Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LLDPE Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global LLDPE Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global LLDPE Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LLDPE Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 LLDPE Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global LLDPE Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LLDPE Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 LLDPE Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global LLDPE Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global LLDPE Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global LLDPE Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LLDPE Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 LLDPE Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global LLDPE Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global LLDPE Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global LLDPE Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America LLDPE by Country

6.1.1 North America LLDPE Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America LLDPE Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LLDPE by Country

7.1.1 Europe LLDPE Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe LLDPE Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific LLDPE by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific LLDPE Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific LLDPE Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America LLDPE by Country

9.1.1 Latin America LLDPE Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America LLDPE Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa LLDPE by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa LLDPE Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa LLDPE Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa LLDPE Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DOW

11.1.1 DOW Corporation Information

11.1.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 DOW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DOW LLDPE Products Offered

11.1.5 DOW Related Developments

11.2 ExxonMobil

11.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

11.2.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 ExxonMobil LLDPE Products Offered

11.2.5 ExxonMobil Related Developments

11.3 SABIC

11.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.3.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SABIC LLDPE Products Offered

11.3.5 SABIC Related Developments

11.4 Borealis

11.4.1 Borealis Corporation Information

11.4.2 Borealis Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Borealis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Borealis LLDPE Products Offered

11.4.5 Borealis Related Developments

11.5 NOVA Chemicals

11.5.1 NOVA Chemicals Corporation Information

11.5.2 NOVA Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 NOVA Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 NOVA Chemicals LLDPE Products Offered

11.5.5 NOVA Chemicals Related Developments

11.6 Chevron PhillipsChemical

11.6.1 Chevron PhillipsChemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Chevron PhillipsChemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Chevron PhillipsChemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Chevron PhillipsChemical LLDPE Products Offered

11.6.5 Chevron PhillipsChemical Related Developments

11.7 Petro Rabigh

11.7.1 Petro Rabigh Corporation Information

11.7.2 Petro Rabigh Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Petro Rabigh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Petro Rabigh LLDPE Products Offered

11.7.5 Petro Rabigh Related Developments

11.8 Ineos

11.8.1 Ineos Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Ineos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ineos LLDPE Products Offered

11.8.5 Ineos Related Developments

11.9 LyondellBasell

11.9.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

11.9.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 LyondellBasell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 LyondellBasell LLDPE Products Offered

11.9.5 LyondellBasell Related Developments

11.10 NIOC

11.10.1 NIOC Corporation Information

11.10.2 NIOC Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 NIOC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 NIOC LLDPE Products Offered

11.10.5 NIOC Related Developments

11.12 EQUATE

11.12.1 EQUATE Corporation Information

11.12.2 EQUATE Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 EQUATE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 EQUATE Products Offered

11.12.5 EQUATE Related Developments

11.13 PTT

11.13.1 PTT Corporation Information

11.13.2 PTT Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 PTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 PTT Products Offered

11.13.5 PTT Related Developments

11.14 Reliance

11.14.1 Reliance Corporation Information

11.14.2 Reliance Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Reliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Reliance Products Offered

11.14.5 Reliance Related Developments

11.15 Mitsubishi

11.15.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

11.15.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

11.15.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

11.16 Hanwha

11.16.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hanwha Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Hanwha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hanwha Products Offered

11.16.5 Hanwha Related Developments

11.17 Mitsu

11.17.1 Mitsu Corporation Information

11.17.2 Mitsu Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Mitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Mitsu Products Offered

11.17.5 Mitsu Related Developments

11.18 Jam Petrochemical

11.18.1 Jam Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.18.2 Jam Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Jam Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Jam Petrochemical Products Offered

11.18.5 Jam Petrochemical Related Developments

11.19 Sinopec

11.19.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Sinopec Products Offered

11.19.5 Sinopec Related Developments

11.20 CNPC

11.20.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.20.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 CNPC Products Offered

11.20.5 CNPC Related Developments

11.21 Secco

11.21.1 Secco Corporation Information

11.21.2 Secco Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Secco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Secco Products Offered

11.21.5 Secco Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 LLDPE Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global LLDPE Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global LLDPE Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America LLDPE Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: LLDPE Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: LLDPE Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe LLDPE Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: LLDPE Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: LLDPE Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific LLDPE Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: LLDPE Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: LLDPE Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America LLDPE Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: LLDPE Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: LLDPE Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa LLDPE Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: LLDPE Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: LLDPE Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: LLDPE Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key LLDPE Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 LLDPE Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”