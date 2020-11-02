Road Asphalt Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC, Rosneft Oil, Gazprom Neft

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Road Asphalt market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Road Asphalt market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Road Asphalt report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1924061/global-road-asphalt-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Road Asphalt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Road Asphalt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Road Asphalt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Road Asphalt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Road Asphalt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Road Asphalt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Road Asphalt Market Research Report: CNPC, SINOPEC, CNOOC, Rosneft Oil, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil, BPCL, IOCL, HPCL, SK, S-Oil, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Pertamina, TIPCO, LOTOS, Marathon Oil, KoçHolding, CRH, Nynas, ConocoPhillips, Suncor Energy, POC, Petrobrás, NuStar Energy, Valero Energy, Pemex, Cepsa, Husky Energy, Total

Types: Petroleum Asphalt

Natural Asphalt



Applications: Ordinary Road

Highway



The Road Asphalt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Road Asphalt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Road Asphalt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road Asphalt market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Road Asphalt industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road Asphalt market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road Asphalt market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Asphalt market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1924061/global-road-asphalt-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Road Asphalt Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Road Asphalt Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Petroleum Asphalt

1.4.3 Natural Asphalt

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Ordinary Road

1.5.3 Highway

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Road Asphalt Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Road Asphalt Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Road Asphalt, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Road Asphalt Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Road Asphalt Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Road Asphalt Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Road Asphalt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Road Asphalt Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Road Asphalt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Road Asphalt Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Road Asphalt Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Road Asphalt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Road Asphalt Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Road Asphalt Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Road Asphalt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Road Asphalt Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Road Asphalt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Road Asphalt Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Road Asphalt Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Road Asphalt Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Road Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Road Asphalt Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Road Asphalt Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Road Asphalt Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Road Asphalt Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Road Asphalt Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Road Asphalt by Country

6.1.1 North America Road Asphalt Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Road Asphalt Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Road Asphalt by Country

7.1.1 Europe Road Asphalt Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Road Asphalt Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Road Asphalt by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Road Asphalt Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Road Asphalt Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Road Asphalt by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Road Asphalt Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Road Asphalt Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CNPC

11.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.1.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CNPC Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.1.5 CNPC Related Developments

11.2 SINOPEC

11.2.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

11.2.2 SINOPEC Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 SINOPEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SINOPEC Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.2.5 SINOPEC Related Developments

11.3 CNOOC

11.3.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

11.3.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 CNOOC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 CNOOC Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.3.5 CNOOC Related Developments

11.4 Rosneft Oil

11.4.1 Rosneft Oil Corporation Information

11.4.2 Rosneft Oil Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Rosneft Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Rosneft Oil Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.4.5 Rosneft Oil Related Developments

11.5 Gazprom Neft

11.5.1 Gazprom Neft Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gazprom Neft Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Gazprom Neft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Gazprom Neft Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.5.5 Gazprom Neft Related Developments

11.6 Lukoil

11.6.1 Lukoil Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lukoil Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Lukoil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lukoil Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.6.5 Lukoil Related Developments

11.7 BPCL

11.7.1 BPCL Corporation Information

11.7.2 BPCL Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 BPCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 BPCL Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.7.5 BPCL Related Developments

11.8 IOCL

11.8.1 IOCL Corporation Information

11.8.2 IOCL Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 IOCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 IOCL Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.8.5 IOCL Related Developments

11.9 HPCL

11.9.1 HPCL Corporation Information

11.9.2 HPCL Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 HPCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 HPCL Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.9.5 HPCL Related Developments

11.10 SK

11.10.1 SK Corporation Information

11.10.2 SK Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 SK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SK Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.10.5 SK Related Developments

11.1 CNPC

11.1.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.1.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CNPC Road Asphalt Products Offered

11.1.5 CNPC Related Developments

11.12 Shell

11.12.1 Shell Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shell Products Offered

11.12.5 Shell Related Developments

11.13 Exxon Mobil

11.13.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

11.13.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Exxon Mobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Exxon Mobil Products Offered

11.13.5 Exxon Mobil Related Developments

11.14 Pertamina

11.14.1 Pertamina Corporation Information

11.14.2 Pertamina Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Pertamina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Pertamina Products Offered

11.14.5 Pertamina Related Developments

11.15 TIPCO

11.15.1 TIPCO Corporation Information

11.15.2 TIPCO Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 TIPCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 TIPCO Products Offered

11.15.5 TIPCO Related Developments

11.16 LOTOS

11.16.1 LOTOS Corporation Information

11.16.2 LOTOS Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 LOTOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 LOTOS Products Offered

11.16.5 LOTOS Related Developments

11.17 Marathon Oil

11.17.1 Marathon Oil Corporation Information

11.17.2 Marathon Oil Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Marathon Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Marathon Oil Products Offered

11.17.5 Marathon Oil Related Developments

11.18 KoçHolding

11.18.1 KoçHolding Corporation Information

11.18.2 KoçHolding Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 KoçHolding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 KoçHolding Products Offered

11.18.5 KoçHolding Related Developments

11.19 CRH

11.19.1 CRH Corporation Information

11.19.2 CRH Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 CRH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 CRH Products Offered

11.19.5 CRH Related Developments

11.20 Nynas

11.20.1 Nynas Corporation Information

11.20.2 Nynas Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Nynas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Nynas Products Offered

11.20.5 Nynas Related Developments

11.21 ConocoPhillips

11.21.1 ConocoPhillips Corporation Information

11.21.2 ConocoPhillips Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 ConocoPhillips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 ConocoPhillips Products Offered

11.21.5 ConocoPhillips Related Developments

11.22 Suncor Energy

11.22.1 Suncor Energy Corporation Information

11.22.2 Suncor Energy Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Suncor Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Suncor Energy Products Offered

11.22.5 Suncor Energy Related Developments

11.23 POC

11.23.1 POC Corporation Information

11.23.2 POC Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 POC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 POC Products Offered

11.23.5 POC Related Developments

11.24 Petrobrás

11.24.1 Petrobrás Corporation Information

11.24.2 Petrobrás Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Petrobrás Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Petrobrás Products Offered

11.24.5 Petrobrás Related Developments

11.25 NuStar Energy

11.25.1 NuStar Energy Corporation Information

11.25.2 NuStar Energy Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 NuStar Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 NuStar Energy Products Offered

11.25.5 NuStar Energy Related Developments

11.26 Valero Energy

11.26.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

11.26.2 Valero Energy Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 Valero Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Valero Energy Products Offered

11.26.5 Valero Energy Related Developments

11.27 Pemex

11.27.1 Pemex Corporation Information

11.27.2 Pemex Description and Business Overview

11.27.3 Pemex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Pemex Products Offered

11.27.5 Pemex Related Developments

11.28 Cepsa

11.28.1 Cepsa Corporation Information

11.28.2 Cepsa Description and Business Overview

11.28.3 Cepsa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Cepsa Products Offered

11.28.5 Cepsa Related Developments

11.29 Husky Energy

11.29.1 Husky Energy Corporation Information

11.29.2 Husky Energy Description and Business Overview

11.29.3 Husky Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 Husky Energy Products Offered

11.29.5 Husky Energy Related Developments

11.30 Total

11.30.1 Total Corporation Information

11.30.2 Total Description and Business Overview

11.30.3 Total Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.30.4 Total Products Offered

11.30.5 Total Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Road Asphalt Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Road Asphalt Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Road Asphalt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Road Asphalt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Road Asphalt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Road Asphalt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Road Asphalt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Road Asphalt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Road Asphalt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Road Asphalt Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Road Asphalt Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1924061/global-road-asphalt-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”