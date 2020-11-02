Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market report analyzers current trends and provides market estimation and forecast of diagnostic devices used for analysis of concentration of oxygen and carbon dioxide, and key electrolyte in blood. The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market has been segmented by device type as well as by geography. The report on blood gas and electrolyte analyzers provides market for devices including blood gas analyzer, electrolyte analyzer, combination analyzer and consumables which include cartridges, electrolytes and electrodes. The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is also segmented by major geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Blood gas analyzer measures partial pressure of oxygen in a patient’s body, while electrolyte analyzer measures concentration of vital elements such as sodium, potassium, and calcium among others. New technology combination analyzers measure an array of parameters including blood gas as well as electrolytes. The blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market has evolved drastically from single parameter table-top devices to multiple component analyzer compact point of care devices. Latest technology devices also require small quantity of blood sample for analysis. Increasing prevalence of diseases and alarming loss of human capital due to aging population has raised serious health concerns across all nations.

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Be it incrementing percentage of geriatrics, unhealthy lifestyle, or simply genetically inherited – the prevalence of chronic diseases is getting stronger by the day. However, advancements that medical science has made in the past few decades are efficient at treating chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, heart failure, kidney failure, and uncontrolled diabetes – iff diagnosed early. As the healthcare infrastructure improves across emerging economies – the market for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers is expanding. As per the findings of this business intelligence report, the demand in the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market will propagate at a formidable CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Revenue-wise, the stockholders connected to the value chain of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market stand to gain from opportunities worth US$3,480.3 million by 2023, substantially more than the market’s evaluated valuation of US$2,118.4 million as of 2017.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer market.

Key Players of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Report:

The top manufacturers of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers include Abbott Point of Care Inc., Erba Mannheim, Alere, Inc., and Nova Biomedical.

