Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

This report on pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products segment, end users, and geographies.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

A study by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2025. Expanding at this pace, the market which was worth US$1.74 bn in 2016 is expected to attain a value of US$3.693 bn in 2025.

From a geographical standpoint, currently Europe dominates the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market. Strong demand for advanced technology from pharmaceutical companies and presence of many contract manufacturing entities has majorly fuelled the market in the region. The growth in Europe is primarily powered by the U.K. and Germany. The region’s leading share in 2016 came to around 35%. The market in the region is also expected to outshine others in terms of growth by registering a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period. Expanding at this pace, it is predicted to clock a revenue of US$1.38 bn by 2025. This is mainly on account of the early availability of advanced technologies and greater number of technology providers across the region.

Some of the prominent participants in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology market are Siemens AG, GEA group, Continuus Pharmaceutical, S K Biotek ltd, Korsch AG, Scott Equipment Company, Corning Life Sciences, and Chemtrix.

