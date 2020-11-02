Global Oncology Information System Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

The global oncology information system market report presents a comprehensive view of the market in order to familiarize readers with the overall composition of the oncology information system market and the dynamics affecting its growth trajectory in the coming years. The global oncology information system market is profiled in the report with the help of detailed assessments of the market’s competitive dynamics, leading players, and major segments. The comprehensive market assessment provided in the report is backed by reliable databases illustrating the historical trajectory of the oncology information systems and solid analytical models providing a clear look at how the market is likely to develop over the coming years.

The report provides readers with detailed information regarding the major factors affecting the development of the oncology information system market and what role they are likely to play in the growth of the market in the coming years. The effect of major drivers on the oncology information system market is assessed quantitatively and qualitatively in the report to provide a clear picture of which factors are likely to have a lasting impact on the market. The analysis of the major restraints facing the global oncology information system market will also help readers assess which risks threaten their operations in the market in the coming years and how to overcome or avoid them in the coming years.

Global Oncology Information System market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The various key service types in the oncology information systems market are patient information systems (PIS), treatment planning systems (TPS), consulting services, implementation services, and post-sale and maintenance services. Of these, the PIS segment led the pack in 2016 and is expected to retain its lead in coming years as well. In 2017, the segment stood at worth of US$794.4 mn. During the forecast period of 2017 – 2022, the patient information systems is projected to expand 7.1% CAGR during 2017 to 2022 and touch valuation of US$1,117.7 mn by 2022-end. However, the segment is expected to lose incremental share; it is expected to reach 33.9% by 2022. A large part of the trend is attributed to the growing demand for such systems in treatment planning systems and consulting services.

The global oncology information systems market is expected to clock 7.6% CAGR during 2017 – 2022. In 2017, the global valuation was US$2,285.6 million in 2017 and by the end of the forecast period, the market is projected to reach worth of US$3,293.8 millon.

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Key Players of Oncology Information System Market Report:

The report devotes a major part to analyzing the competitive dynamics of the global oncology information system market in order to familiarize readers with the workings of the market. Leading oncology information system market players profiled in the report include Accuray Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Flatiron Health Inc., Raysearch Laboratories, Epic Systems Corporation, Verian Medical Systems Inc., and Elekta AB.

