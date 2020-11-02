Copper Scrap Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Aurubis, Commercial Metals(CMC), Enerpat Group, European Metal Recycling (EMR), HKS Metals

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Copper Scrap market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Copper Scrap market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Copper Scrap report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Copper Scrap report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Copper Scrap market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Copper Scrap market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Copper Scrap market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Copper Scrap market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Copper Scrap market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Copper Scrap Market Research Report: Aurubis, Commercial Metals(CMC), Enerpat Group, European Metal Recycling (EMR), HKS Metals, Jansen Recycling Group, Kuusakoski, Mallin Companies, Olin Brass, OmniSource Corporation, Reukema, Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR)

Types: Copper

Copper alloys



Applications: Transportation

Construction and Plumbing

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery and Equipment

Other



The Copper Scrap Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Copper Scrap market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Copper Scrap market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Copper Scrap market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Copper Scrap industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Copper Scrap market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Copper Scrap market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Copper Scrap market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Copper Scrap Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Copper Scrap Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Copper

1.4.3 Copper alloys

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Construction and Plumbing

1.5.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.5 Industrial Machinery and Equipment

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Copper Scrap Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Copper Scrap Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Copper Scrap, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Copper Scrap Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Copper Scrap Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Copper Scrap Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Copper Scrap Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Copper Scrap Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Copper Scrap Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Copper Scrap Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Copper Scrap Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Copper Scrap Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Copper Scrap Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Copper Scrap Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Copper Scrap Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Copper Scrap Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Copper Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Copper Scrap Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Copper Scrap Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Copper Scrap Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Copper Scrap Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Copper Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Copper Scrap Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Copper Scrap Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Copper Scrap Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Copper Scrap Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Copper Scrap Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Copper Scrap by Country

6.1.1 North America Copper Scrap Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Copper Scrap Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Copper Scrap by Country

7.1.1 Europe Copper Scrap Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Copper Scrap Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Copper Scrap by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Copper Scrap Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Copper Scrap Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Copper Scrap by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Copper Scrap Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Copper Scrap Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aurubis

11.1.1 Aurubis Corporation Information

11.1.2 Aurubis Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Aurubis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Aurubis Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.1.5 Aurubis Related Developments

11.2 Commercial Metals(CMC)

11.2.1 Commercial Metals(CMC) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Commercial Metals(CMC) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Commercial Metals(CMC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Commercial Metals(CMC) Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.2.5 Commercial Metals(CMC) Related Developments

11.3 Enerpat Group

11.3.1 Enerpat Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Enerpat Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Enerpat Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Enerpat Group Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.3.5 Enerpat Group Related Developments

11.4 European Metal Recycling (EMR)

11.4.1 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Corporation Information

11.4.2 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.4.5 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Related Developments

11.5 HKS Metals

11.5.1 HKS Metals Corporation Information

11.5.2 HKS Metals Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 HKS Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 HKS Metals Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.5.5 HKS Metals Related Developments

11.6 Jansen Recycling Group

11.6.1 Jansen Recycling Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Jansen Recycling Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Jansen Recycling Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Jansen Recycling Group Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.6.5 Jansen Recycling Group Related Developments

11.7 Kuusakoski

11.7.1 Kuusakoski Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kuusakoski Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kuusakoski Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kuusakoski Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.7.5 Kuusakoski Related Developments

11.8 Mallin Companies

11.8.1 Mallin Companies Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mallin Companies Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mallin Companies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mallin Companies Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.8.5 Mallin Companies Related Developments

11.9 Olin Brass

11.9.1 Olin Brass Corporation Information

11.9.2 Olin Brass Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Olin Brass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Olin Brass Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.9.5 Olin Brass Related Developments

11.10 OmniSource Corporation

11.10.1 OmniSource Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 OmniSource Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 OmniSource Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 OmniSource Corporation Copper Scrap Products Offered

11.10.5 OmniSource Corporation Related Developments

11.12 Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR)

11.12.1 Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) Products Offered

11.12.5 Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Copper Scrap Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Copper Scrap Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Copper Scrap Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Copper Scrap Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Copper Scrap Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Copper Scrap Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Copper Scrap Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Copper Scrap Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Copper Scrap Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Copper Scrap Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”