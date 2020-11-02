Hydrogen Gas Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Aditya Birla Chemicals, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, BASF SE, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Hydrogen Gas market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydrogen Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydrogen Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydrogen Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydrogen Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydrogen Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydrogen Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydrogen Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydrogen Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hydrogen Gas Market Research Report: Aditya Birla Chemicals, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, BASF SE, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Messer group, Praxair Technology, The Linde Group

Types: Pipeline

High-Pressure Tube Trailers

Cylinders



Applications: Chemicals

Aerospace & Automotive

Energy

Refining

Glass

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Others



The Hydrogen Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydrogen Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydrogen Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydrogen Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydrogen Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydrogen Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydrogen Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydrogen Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrogen Gas Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Hydrogen Gas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pipeline

1.4.3 High-Pressure Tube Trailers

1.4.4 Cylinders

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemicals

1.5.3 Aerospace & Automotive

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Refining

1.5.6 Glass

1.5.7 Welding & Metal Fabrication

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hydrogen Gas, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Hydrogen Gas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Hydrogen Gas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hydrogen Gas Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Hydrogen Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Hydrogen Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrogen Gas Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Hydrogen Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hydrogen Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hydrogen Gas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hydrogen Gas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydrogen Gas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Hydrogen Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Hydrogen Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Hydrogen Gas Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hydrogen Gas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hydrogen Gas by Country

6.1.1 North America Hydrogen Gas Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hydrogen Gas by Country

7.1.1 Europe Hydrogen Gas Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Gas by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Gas Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hydrogen Gas by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Hydrogen Gas Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Gas by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Gas Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Gas Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Gas Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals

11.1.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.1.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Related Developments

11.2 Air Liquide

11.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

11.2.2 Air Liquide Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Air Liquide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Air Liquide Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.2.5 Air Liquide Related Developments

11.3 Air Products and Chemicals

11.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information

11.3.2 Air Products and Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Air Products and Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Air Products and Chemicals Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.3.5 Air Products and Chemicals Related Developments

11.4 BASF SE

11.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF SE Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.5 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

11.5.1 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.5.5 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited Related Developments

11.6 Gulf Cryo

11.6.1 Gulf Cryo Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gulf Cryo Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Gulf Cryo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gulf Cryo Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.6.5 Gulf Cryo Related Developments

11.7 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

11.7.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.7.5 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Messer group

11.8.1 Messer group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Messer group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Messer group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Messer group Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.8.5 Messer group Related Developments

11.9 Praxair Technology

11.9.1 Praxair Technology Corporation Information

11.9.2 Praxair Technology Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Praxair Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Praxair Technology Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.9.5 Praxair Technology Related Developments

11.10 The Linde Group

11.10.1 The Linde Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 The Linde Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 The Linde Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 The Linde Group Hydrogen Gas Products Offered

11.10.5 The Linde Group Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Hydrogen Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Hydrogen Gas Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Hydrogen Gas Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Hydrogen Gas Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hydrogen Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hydrogen Gas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”