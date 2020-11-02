Floating Covers Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Raven Industries, GSE Environmental, Royal TenCate, Cooley Group, Nilex Inc

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Floating Covers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floating Covers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floating Covers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floating Covers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floating Covers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floating Covers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floating Covers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floating Covers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floating Covers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Floating Covers Market Research Report: Raven Industries, GSE Environmental, Royal TenCate, Cooley Group, Nilex Inc, FLI France, Hexa-Cover, Industrial & Environmental Concepts, AWTT, Aquatan

Types: Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others



Applications: Mining Storage Ponds

Agriculture (Slurry, Lagoons)

Waste Water/Liquid Treatment

Food Processing & Brewing

Chemical Treatment

Utilities & Other



The Floating Covers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floating Covers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floating Covers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Floating Covers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floating Covers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Floating Covers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Floating Covers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floating Covers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Floating Covers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Floating Covers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Floating Covers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

1.4.3 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

1.4.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.4.5 Polypropylene (PP)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Floating Covers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining Storage Ponds

1.5.3 Agriculture (Slurry, Lagoons)

1.5.4 Waste Water/Liquid Treatment

1.5.5 Food Processing & Brewing

1.5.6 Chemical Treatment

1.5.7 Utilities & Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Floating Covers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Floating Covers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Floating Covers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Floating Covers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Floating Covers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Floating Covers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Floating Covers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Floating Covers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Floating Covers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Floating Covers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Floating Covers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Floating Covers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Floating Covers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Floating Covers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floating Covers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Floating Covers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Floating Covers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Floating Covers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Floating Covers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Floating Covers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Floating Covers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Floating Covers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Floating Covers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Floating Covers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Floating Covers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Floating Covers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Floating Covers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Floating Covers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Floating Covers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Floating Covers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Floating Covers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Floating Covers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Floating Covers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Floating Covers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Floating Covers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Floating Covers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Floating Covers by Country

6.1.1 North America Floating Covers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Floating Covers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Floating Covers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Floating Covers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Floating Covers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Floating Covers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Floating Covers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Floating Covers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Floating Covers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Floating Covers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Floating Covers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Covers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Covers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Covers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Floating Covers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Raven Industries

11.1.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Raven Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Raven Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Raven Industries Floating Covers Products Offered

11.1.5 Raven Industries Related Developments

11.2 GSE Environmental

11.2.1 GSE Environmental Corporation Information

11.2.2 GSE Environmental Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 GSE Environmental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 GSE Environmental Floating Covers Products Offered

11.2.5 GSE Environmental Related Developments

11.3 Royal TenCate

11.3.1 Royal TenCate Corporation Information

11.3.2 Royal TenCate Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Royal TenCate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Royal TenCate Floating Covers Products Offered

11.3.5 Royal TenCate Related Developments

11.4 Cooley Group

11.4.1 Cooley Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Cooley Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Cooley Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Cooley Group Floating Covers Products Offered

11.4.5 Cooley Group Related Developments

11.5 Nilex Inc

11.5.1 Nilex Inc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nilex Inc Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nilex Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nilex Inc Floating Covers Products Offered

11.5.5 Nilex Inc Related Developments

11.6 FLI France

11.6.1 FLI France Corporation Information

11.6.2 FLI France Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 FLI France Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 FLI France Floating Covers Products Offered

11.6.5 FLI France Related Developments

11.7 Hexa-Cover

11.7.1 Hexa-Cover Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hexa-Cover Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Hexa-Cover Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hexa-Cover Floating Covers Products Offered

11.7.5 Hexa-Cover Related Developments

11.8 Industrial & Environmental Concepts

11.8.1 Industrial & Environmental Concepts Corporation Information

11.8.2 Industrial & Environmental Concepts Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Industrial & Environmental Concepts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Industrial & Environmental Concepts Floating Covers Products Offered

11.8.5 Industrial & Environmental Concepts Related Developments

11.9 AWTT

11.9.1 AWTT Corporation Information

11.9.2 AWTT Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 AWTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 AWTT Floating Covers Products Offered

11.9.5 AWTT Related Developments

11.10 Aquatan

11.10.1 Aquatan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Aquatan Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Aquatan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Aquatan Floating Covers Products Offered

11.10.5 Aquatan Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Floating Covers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Floating Covers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Floating Covers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Floating Covers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Floating Covers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Floating Covers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Floating Covers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Floating Covers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Floating Covers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Floating Covers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Floating Covers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Floating Covers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Floating Covers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Floating Covers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Floating Covers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Floating Covers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Floating Covers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Floating Covers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Floating Covers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Floating Covers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Floating Covers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”