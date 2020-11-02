“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Eyeglasses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eyeglasses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eyeglasses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eyeglasses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eyeglasses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eyeglasses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eyeglasses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eyeglasses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eyeglasses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eyeglasses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eyeglasses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eyeglasses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision, Formosa Optical, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A., Indo Internacional, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, CIBA Vision, CooperVision, GBV, Marchon, Fielmann AG, Bausch & Lomb, Charmant, TEK Optical Canada

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eyeglasses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eyeglasses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eyeglasses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eyeglasses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eyeglasses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Eyeglasses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Eyeglasses

1.2 Eyeglasses Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Prescription Eyeglasses

1.2.3 Sunglasses

1.2.4 Contact Lenses

1.3 Eyeglasses Segment by Application

1.3.1 Eyeglasses Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Young Adults

1.3.3 Adults

1.3.4 Mature Adults

1.3.5 Seniors

1.4 Global Eyeglasses Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Eyeglasses Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Eyeglasses Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Eyeglasses Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Eyeglasses Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Eyeglasses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Eyeglasses Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Eyeglasses Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Eyeglasses Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eyeglasses Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Eyeglasses Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Eyeglasses Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Eyeglasses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Eyeglasses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Eyeglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Eyeglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Eyeglasses Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Eyeglasses Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Eyeglasses Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Eyeglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Eyeglasses Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Eyeglasses Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Eyeglasses Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Eyeglasses Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Eyeglasses Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Eyeglasses Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Eyeglasses Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Eyeglasses Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eyeglasses Business

6.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Products Offered

6.1.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Recent Development

6.2 Essilor International

6.2.1 Essilor International Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Essilor International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Essilor International Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Essilor International Products Offered

6.2.5 Essilor International Recent Development

6.3 Grand Vision

6.3.1 Grand Vision Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Grand Vision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Grand Vision Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Grand Vision Products Offered

6.3.5 Grand Vision Recent Development

6.4 Formosa Optical

6.4.1 Formosa Optical Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Formosa Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Formosa Optical Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Formosa Optical Products Offered

6.4.5 Formosa Optical Recent Development

6.5 Carl Zeiss AG

6.5.1 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Carl Zeiss AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Carl Zeiss AG Products Offered

6.5.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development

6.6 Hoya Corporation

6.6.1 Hoya Corporation Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Hoya Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hoya Corporation Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Hoya Corporation Products Offered

6.6.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

6.7 De Rigo S.p.A.

6.6.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Products Offered

6.7.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

6.8 Indo Internacional

6.8.1 Indo Internacional Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Indo Internacional Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Indo Internacional Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Indo Internacional Products Offered

6.8.5 Indo Internacional Recent Development

6.9 Safilo Group S.p.A.

6.9.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Products Offered

6.9.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Development

6.10 Johnson & Johnson

6.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

6.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

6.11 CIBA Vision

6.11.1 CIBA Vision Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 CIBA Vision Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 CIBA Vision Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 CIBA Vision Products Offered

6.11.5 CIBA Vision Recent Development

6.12 CooperVision

6.12.1 CooperVision Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 CooperVision Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 CooperVision Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 CooperVision Products Offered

6.12.5 CooperVision Recent Development

6.13 GBV

6.13.1 GBV Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 GBV Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 GBV Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 GBV Products Offered

6.13.5 GBV Recent Development

6.14 Marchon

6.14.1 Marchon Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Marchon Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Marchon Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Marchon Products Offered

6.14.5 Marchon Recent Development

6.15 Fielmann AG

6.15.1 Fielmann AG Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Fielmann AG Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Fielmann AG Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Fielmann AG Products Offered

6.15.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

6.16 Bausch & Lomb

6.16.1 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Bausch & Lomb Products Offered

6.16.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Development

6.17 Charmant

6.17.1 Charmant Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Charmant Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Charmant Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Charmant Products Offered

6.17.5 Charmant Recent Development

6.18 TEK Optical Canada

6.18.1 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglasses Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglasses Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglasses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 TEK Optical Canada Products Offered

6.18.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Development

7 Eyeglasses Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Eyeglasses Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Eyeglasses

7.4 Eyeglasses Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Eyeglasses Distributors List

8.3 Eyeglasses Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Eyeglasses Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eyeglasses by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eyeglasses by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Eyeglasses Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eyeglasses by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eyeglasses by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Eyeglasses Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Eyeglasses by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Eyeglasses by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Eyeglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Eyeglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Eyeglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Eyeglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Eyeglasses Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

