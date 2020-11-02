Snow Sports Apparel Market 2020-2026 | Lafuma, Decathlon, Columbia: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Snow Sports Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Snow Sports Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Snow Sports Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Snow Sports Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Snow Sports Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Snow Sports Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Snow Sports Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Snow Sports Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Snow Sports Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Snow Sports Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Snow Sports Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Snow Sports Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lafuma, Decathlon, Columbia, Halti, Adidas, Nike, The North Face, Amer Sports, Schoeffel, Spyder, Volcom, Northland, Kjus, Bogner, Decente, Phenix, Goldwin, Rossignol, Under Armour, Bergans, Toread

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Snow Sports Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Snow Sports Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Snow Sports Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Snow Sports Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Snow Sports Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Snow Sports Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Snow Sports Apparel

1.2 Snow Sports Apparel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Jacket

1.2.3 Pants

1.2.4 One-Piece Suits

1.3 Snow Sports Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Snow Sports Apparel Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Amateurs

1.3.3 Professional Athletes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Snow Sports Apparel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Snow Sports Apparel Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Snow Sports Apparel Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Snow Sports Apparel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Snow Sports Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Snow Sports Apparel Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Snow Sports Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Snow Sports Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Snow Sports Apparel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Snow Sports Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Snow Sports Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Snow Sports Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Snow Sports Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Snow Sports Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Snow Sports Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Snow Sports Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Snow Sports Apparel Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Snow Sports Apparel Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Snow Sports Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Snow Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Snow Sports Apparel Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Snow Sports Apparel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Snow Sports Apparel Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Snow Sports Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Snow Sports Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Snow Sports Apparel Business

6.1 Lafuma

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Lafuma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Lafuma Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Lafuma Products Offered

6.1.5 Lafuma Recent Development

6.2 Decathlon

6.2.1 Decathlon Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Decathlon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Decathlon Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Decathlon Products Offered

6.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development

6.3 Columbia

6.3.1 Columbia Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Columbia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Columbia Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Columbia Products Offered

6.3.5 Columbia Recent Development

6.4 Halti

6.4.1 Halti Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Halti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Halti Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Halti Products Offered

6.4.5 Halti Recent Development

6.5 Adidas

6.5.1 Adidas Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Adidas Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Adidas Products Offered

6.5.5 Adidas Recent Development

6.6 Nike

6.6.1 Nike Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nike Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Nike Products Offered

6.6.5 Nike Recent Development

6.7 The North Face

6.6.1 The North Face Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 The North Face Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 The North Face Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 The North Face Products Offered

6.7.5 The North Face Recent Development

6.8 Amer Sports

6.8.1 Amer Sports Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Amer Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Amer Sports Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Amer Sports Products Offered

6.8.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

6.9 Schoeffel

6.9.1 Schoeffel Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Schoeffel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Schoeffel Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Schoeffel Products Offered

6.9.5 Schoeffel Recent Development

6.10 Spyder

6.10.1 Spyder Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Spyder Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Spyder Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Spyder Products Offered

6.10.5 Spyder Recent Development

6.11 Volcom

6.11.1 Volcom Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Volcom Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Volcom Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Volcom Products Offered

6.11.5 Volcom Recent Development

6.12 Northland

6.12.1 Northland Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Northland Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Northland Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Northland Products Offered

6.12.5 Northland Recent Development

6.13 Kjus

6.13.1 Kjus Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Kjus Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Kjus Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Kjus Products Offered

6.13.5 Kjus Recent Development

6.14 Bogner

6.14.1 Bogner Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Bogner Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Bogner Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Bogner Products Offered

6.14.5 Bogner Recent Development

6.15 Decente

6.15.1 Decente Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Decente Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Decente Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Decente Products Offered

6.15.5 Decente Recent Development

6.16 Phenix

6.16.1 Phenix Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Phenix Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Phenix Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Phenix Products Offered

6.16.5 Phenix Recent Development

6.17 Goldwin

6.17.1 Goldwin Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Goldwin Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Goldwin Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Goldwin Products Offered

6.17.5 Goldwin Recent Development

6.18 Rossignol

6.18.1 Rossignol Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Rossignol Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Rossignol Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Rossignol Products Offered

6.18.5 Rossignol Recent Development

6.19 Under Armour

6.19.1 Under Armour Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Under Armour Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Under Armour Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Under Armour Products Offered

6.19.5 Under Armour Recent Development

6.20 Bergans

6.20.1 Bergans Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Bergans Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Bergans Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Bergans Products Offered

6.20.5 Bergans Recent Development

6.21 Toread

6.21.1 Toread Snow Sports Apparel Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Toread Snow Sports Apparel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Toread Snow Sports Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Toread Products Offered

6.21.5 Toread Recent Development

7 Snow Sports Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Snow Sports Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Snow Sports Apparel

7.4 Snow Sports Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Snow Sports Apparel Distributors List

8.3 Snow Sports Apparel Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Snow Sports Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Snow Sports Apparel by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Snow Sports Apparel by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Snow Sports Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Snow Sports Apparel by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Snow Sports Apparel by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Snow Sports Apparel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Snow Sports Apparel by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Snow Sports Apparel by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Snow Sports Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Snow Sports Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Snow Sports Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Snow Sports Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Snow Sports Apparel Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”