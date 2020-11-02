Luminaires Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2020-2026 | NVC, Philips, Opple

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Luminaires Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luminaires market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luminaires market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luminaires market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luminaires market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luminaires report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luminaires report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luminaires market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luminaires market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luminaires market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luminaires market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luminaires market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NVC, Philips, Opple, FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK, Topstar, Osram, Liaoyuan Lighting, TCP, Panasonnic, Huayi Lighting, Toshiba, TCL, Forest Lighting, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Feilo Acoustics, Hongyar Electrical, Midea, Yankon, NPU, Handson, GE Lighting, GY LED, Thorn

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luminaires market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luminaires industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luminaires market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luminaires market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luminaires market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luminaires Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luminaires

1.2 Luminaires Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luminaires Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Traditional

1.2.3 LED

1.3 Luminaires Segment by Application

1.3.1 Luminaires Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Luminaires Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luminaires Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Luminaires Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Luminaires Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Luminaires Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Luminaires Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Luminaires Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luminaires Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luminaires Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Luminaires Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Luminaires Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luminaires Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Luminaires Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luminaires Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luminaires Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luminaires Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luminaires Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luminaires Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luminaires Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luminaires Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luminaires Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Luminaires Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Luminaires Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Luminaires Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Luminaires Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Luminaires Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luminaires Business

6.1 NVC

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 NVC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 NVC Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 NVC Products Offered

6.1.5 NVC Recent Development

6.2 Philips

6.2.1 Philips Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Philips Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Philips Products Offered

6.2.5 Philips Recent Development

6.3 Opple

6.3.1 Opple Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Opple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Opple Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Opple Products Offered

6.3.5 Opple Recent Development

6.4 FSL

6.4.1 FSL Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 FSL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 FSL Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 FSL Products Offered

6.4.5 FSL Recent Development

6.5 Leedarson Luminaire

6.5.1 Leedarson Luminaire Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Leedarson Luminaire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Leedarson Luminaire Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Leedarson Luminaire Products Offered

6.5.5 Leedarson Luminaire Recent Development

6.6 PAK

6.6.1 PAK Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 PAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 PAK Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 PAK Products Offered

6.6.5 PAK Recent Development

6.7 Topstar

6.6.1 Topstar Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Topstar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Topstar Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Topstar Products Offered

6.7.5 Topstar Recent Development

6.8 Osram

6.8.1 Osram Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Osram Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Osram Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Osram Products Offered

6.8.5 Osram Recent Development

6.9 Liaoyuan Lighting

6.9.1 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Liaoyuan Lighting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Liaoyuan Lighting Products Offered

6.9.5 Liaoyuan Lighting Recent Development

6.10 TCP

6.10.1 TCP Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 TCP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 TCP Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 TCP Products Offered

6.10.5 TCP Recent Development

6.11 Panasonnic

6.11.1 Panasonnic Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Panasonnic Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Panasonnic Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Panasonnic Products Offered

6.11.5 Panasonnic Recent Development

6.12 Huayi Lighting

6.12.1 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Huayi Lighting Products Offered

6.12.5 Huayi Lighting Recent Development

6.13 Toshiba

6.13.1 Toshiba Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Toshiba Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Toshiba Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Toshiba Products Offered

6.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development

6.14 TCL

6.14.1 TCL Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 TCL Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 TCL Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 TCL Products Offered

6.14.5 TCL Recent Development

6.15 Forest Lighting

6.15.1 Forest Lighting Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Forest Lighting Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Forest Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Forest Lighting Products Offered

6.15.5 Forest Lighting Recent Development

6.16 Kingsun Optoelectronic

6.16.1 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Kingsun Optoelectronic Products Offered

6.16.5 Kingsun Optoelectronic Recent Development

6.17 Feilo Acoustics

6.17.1 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Feilo Acoustics Products Offered

6.17.5 Feilo Acoustics Recent Development

6.18 Hongyar Electrical

6.18.1 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Hongyar Electrical Products Offered

6.18.5 Hongyar Electrical Recent Development

6.19 Midea

6.19.1 Midea Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Midea Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Midea Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Midea Products Offered

6.19.5 Midea Recent Development

6.20 Yankon

6.20.1 Yankon Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Yankon Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Yankon Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Yankon Products Offered

6.20.5 Yankon Recent Development

6.21 NPU

6.21.1 NPU Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 NPU Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 NPU Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 NPU Products Offered

6.21.5 NPU Recent Development

6.22 Handson

6.22.1 Handson Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Handson Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Handson Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Handson Products Offered

6.22.5 Handson Recent Development

6.23 GE Lighting

6.23.1 GE Lighting Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 GE Lighting Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 GE Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 GE Lighting Products Offered

6.23.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

6.24 GY LED

6.24.1 GY LED Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 GY LED Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 GY LED Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 GY LED Products Offered

6.24.5 GY LED Recent Development

6.25 Thorn

6.25.1 Thorn Luminaires Production Sites and Area Served

6.25.2 Thorn Luminaires Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Thorn Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Thorn Products Offered

6.25.5 Thorn Recent Development

7 Luminaires Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luminaires Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luminaires

7.4 Luminaires Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luminaires Distributors List

8.3 Luminaires Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Luminaires Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luminaires by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luminaires by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Luminaires Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luminaires by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luminaires by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Luminaires Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luminaires by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luminaires by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

