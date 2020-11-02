Pea Starch Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Cargill, Roquette Feres, Dakota Dry Bean

Over the past few years, there has been a continuous expansion of baked food products. The global Pea starch market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand from nutraceuticals industry and rising shift of consumers towards gluten-free and non- GMO (Genetically modified Organisms) diet. Pea starch is derived from peas and contains 40% starch and appears as a white powder. It is a rich source of amylase (35%), which makes it thickening and gelling in nature which are better than other commonly used starches. It is an ideal ingredient for Agri-food applications such as sauces, delicatessen, meats, creams, and pasta.

The global Pea Starch market research shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Key manufacturers include Cargill Inc.(United States),Roquette Feres (France),Emsland Group (Germany),Cosucra Groupe Warconing SA (Belgium),American Key products,Sanstar Bio-Polymers (India),Vestkorn Milling AS (Norway),Parrheim Foods (Canada),Meelunie B.V. (Netherlands),Parrish and Heimbeckar, Limited (Canada),Dakota Dry Bean (United States).

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for natural ingredients and healthy processed food by the consumers

Rising demand for pea starch as a gelling agent in many food products.

Increasing market initiatives by manufacturers leading to consumer awareness

Integrated use of pea starch for the production of ethanol.

Market Trends:

Increased cultivation volume of pea across the globe is a favorable factor for the market as a raw material is easily available for processing.

Challenges

Various regulations and standards pertaining to different authorities of a different region.

The Global Pea Starch Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Feed grade, Food grade, Industrial grade, Others), Application (Food and Beverages, Gluten-Free Baking, Industrial, Livestock feeding, Feed, Thickener for soup and sours, Confectionary products, Others), Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, Texturizing, Film Forming, Others), End user (Pharmaceutical, Feed, Food and Textile Industries.)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Pea Starch Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pea Starch Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Pea Starch market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Pea Starch Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Pea Starch

Chapter 4: Presenting the Pea Starch Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pea Starch market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Pea Starch Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pea Starch Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

