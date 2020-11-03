Fertigation & Chemigation Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2020-2027)

The Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market report, published by Verified Market Research, is an extensive compilation of the essential aspects of the global Fertigation & Chemigation market, assessed thoroughly by our team of researchers. The market intelligence report offers insightful data and information relevant to the market to acquaint the readers with the lucrative growth prospects existing in this industry, eventually helping them formulate effective business strategies. The global Fertigation & Chemigation market report has been methodically curated using industry-verified data to offer information concerned with the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this sector. It further focuses on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing.

The Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was valued at USD 33.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Valmont Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Rivulis Irrigation

Rain Bird Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

The Toro Company

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

T-L Irrigation Co.