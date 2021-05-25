Adroit Market Research presents an in-depth overview of the Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Study, detailing the latest product/industry coverage and market forecasts and status by 2025. Market research is categorized as a key area to accelerate marketization. This study focuses on the Global Enterprise Collaboration Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and emerging players.
The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Collaboration Market growth in Key regions. In order to provide valuable insight by each key element of the market, the highest and slowest growing market segment in the study is described. New market participants are emerging and are accelerating the transition in the antistatic market. Merger and acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment for this industry.
The current market is evolving its presence and some of the major players in the study are –
IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Atlassian, Cisco Systems, Google, Adobe Systems, Facebook, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Mitel Networks, Salesforce, and SAP, Slack Technologies, and Tibco Software.
The Global Enterprise Collaboration is segmented by:
By Type –
By Solution
Unified Communication
File Sharing and Synchronization
Portals and Intranet Platform
Project Management and Analytics
Enterprise Social Network
By Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-premises
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
IT and Telecommunication
BFSI
Public Sector
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail and Consumer Goods
Travel and Hospitality
Transportation and Logistics
Others (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Chemicals,and Education)
By Applications –
NA
Regional Markets: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2019
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: Executive Summary
PART 02: Scope of the Report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Landscape
PART 06: Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Sizing
PART 07: Global Enterprise Collaboration Market Segmentation
PART 08: Customer Landscape
PART 10: Decision Framework
PART 09: Regional Landscape
PART 11: Market Dynamics: Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges
