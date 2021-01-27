Blow-fill-Seal market research report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints all of which are obtained from SWOT analysis. The report presents key statistics on the Blow-fill-Seal Market status of global and regional manufacturers and proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Information and data provided through the wide ranging Blow-fill-Seal Market report can be very decisive for Blow-fill-Seal Market industry when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the Blow-fill-Seal Market as a new emergent.



Global Blow-fill-Seal Market, By Products Covered (Vials, Bottles, Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes & Injectables), Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), End-Users (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors:



• Wuxi Jingpai Machinery Co. Ltd.,

• Weiler Engineering Inc.,

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.,

• Shanghai Sunway International Trade Co. Ltd.,

• Horizon Pharma plc.,

• Catalent Inc.,

• Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions,

• Brevetti Angela S.r.l.,

• Mahanagar Engineering Pvt. Ltd.,

• Pharmapack Co. Ltd.,

• San Tung Machinery Industry Co. Ltd.,

• Rommelag Kunststoff-Machinen Vertribsgesellschaft mbH,

• Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation,

• Unither Pharmaceuticals,

• Hunan CHINASUN pharmaceutical machinery CO.,Ltd.,

are the major competitors in the market.



Market Analysis:



Global Blow-fill-Seal market was estimated at USD 270.1 million in 2017, and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 414.5 million by the end of 2025, with the help of CAGR estimated to be at 5.5% in the forecasted period of 2018 to 2025.



