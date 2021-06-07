Dairy Based Beverages Market Leaders to face stronger headwinds from Emerging Players |Arla Foods amba,BASF,Blue Diamond Growers

Latest research document on ‘Dairy Based Beverages’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Arla Foods amba (Denmark),BASF SE (Germany),Blue Diamond Growers (United States),Earthâ€™s Own Food Company (Canada),Nestle SA (Switzerland),Southeast Bottling & Beverage (United States),Kerry Inc. (Ireland),Tetra Pak (Sweden),Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd (Japan)

What isDairy Based Beverages Market?

The dairy based beverages are expected to witness slow growth due to the economic situation, the consumer is more aware and conscious about their health. Hence they are trying to consume more healthy beverages like dairy based beverages which consists of more nutritious properties such as calcium, vitamins, potassium, etc. Moreover, dairy-based beverages are a great source of protein.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Flavoured Dairy Based Beverages, Unflavored Dairy Based Beverages, Drinking Yoghurt Dairy Based Beverages, Functional Dairy Based Beverages), Distribution Channel (Convenience stores, Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online), Packaging (Can, Bottled, Tetra Pack, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Functional Dairy Based Beverages

The Popularity of Dairy Based Beverages Among Children

Growth Drivers

Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products Because of its Health Nutritious Content Such as Calcium, Phosphorus, Vitamins, Potassium, etc

Changing Taste Preferences of People Towards Dairy Products

Restraints that are major highlights:

Allergy-Related Issues with the Consumption of Dairy Based Beverages

Opportunities

Growing Demand From Emerging Economies as they are Becoming More Health Conscious

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

