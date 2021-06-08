Object Storage Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment |IBM,Google,Microsoft,Dell

Latest research document on ‘Object Storage’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM Corporation (United States),Google (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Dell EMC (United States),Hitachi Vantara HCP (Japan),Huawei (China),Qumulo (United States),Scality (United States),NetApp StorageGRID Webscale (United States),Scality Ring (United States),Cloudian Hyperstore (United States)

What isObject Storage Market?

Object storage is a modern storage technology concept, which can also define as “cloud object storage”. It describes as how to extend local infrastructure with cloud storage capacities and fulfilling a needs to manage hypergrowth to unlock data value on the demand of elasticity, as-a-service pricing, unlimited scale, and global reach. IBM Corporation the major player in the cloud object storage market, which makes storage practically limitless amounts of data, simply and cost-effectively. IBMâ€™s on-premises cloud object storage has come on top in this industry. The cloud object storage market is segmented on the basis of service, cloud deployment, and application.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Object Storage, File Storage, Block Storage), Application (Social media platforms, IT and telecommunications platforms, BFSI, Others), Services (Professional services, Managed services), Deployment (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud)

Market Influencing Trends:

Denser and Cheaper Flash

AI And Machine Learning Storage Analytics

Multi-Cloud Data Management

Composable Infrastructure

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Technologically Upgraded Services

Expansion of Professional and Managed Services

Increasing Awareness about Cost-Effective Cloud Services among Others

Restraints that are major highlights:

Opportunities

Low Acquisition Cost Remains the Most Common Reason for Enterprises to Choose Object Storage in the On-Premises Data Center

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

