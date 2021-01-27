Endodontic Consumables Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027

Endodontic Consumables Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global endodontic consumables market was valued at ~US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027.

Endodontic consumables are used to treat dental impairments in patients. These products are utilized for tooth restoration and in the treatment of associated gingival tissues. According to the WHO's 2012 statistics report, 60% to 90% schoolchildren and nearly 100% adults across the globe suffer from dental cavities. About 30% of people between the ages of 65 and 74 do not have natural teeth.

The endodontic consumables market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in the prevalence of oral diseases, increase in geriatric population, and adoption of new techniques. The endodontic consumables market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of ~5%, due to an increase in dental implant procedures, rise in target patient pool with dental disorders, and surge in dental tourism in emerging countries such as China. Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

Rise in Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases to Drive Endodontic Consumables Market

Dental problems such as tooth erosion, gum diseases, tooth decay, and mouth sores can become chronic if not treated properly. Additionally, several periodontal diseases if remain untreated, can cause serious dental issues. For instance, according to a research conducted by the American Academy of Periodontology during 2016–2017, prevalence of periodontitis in adults among the U.S. population was estimated to be 48.2% of the total population. A significantly large population has moderate, mild, and severe periodontitis.

Dental tourism has been gaining popularity, which includes offering cost-effective patients oral treatments and services in developing countries such as Hungary, Malaysia, Turkey, India, and Brazil. Governments, dentists as well as manufacturers invest in products and services to attract new customers from developed as well as developing countries for low-cost but high quality treatments. For instance, a root canal treatment in the U.S. starts from US$ 550; however, it costs US$ 60 in India, US$ 69 in Hungary, and US$ 110 in Turkey.

High Demand for Shaping and Cleaning Endodontic Products

In terms of product, the endodontic consumables market has been segmented into access cavity preparation, shaping & cleaning, obturation. Access cavity preparation has been sub-segmented into filling materials, permanent endodontic sealers, regenerative cements, and others. The shaping & cleaning segment has been further sub-segmented into endodontic files & reamers, imaging solutions & lubricants, others (gates, dental dam, etc.). The obturation product segment of the endodontic consumables market has been further divided into filling materials, permanent endodontic sealers, regenerative cements, others.

The shaping & cleaning product segment dominated the endodontic consumables market in 2018. The segment is expected to dominate the endodontic consumables market during the forecast period.

Rise in adoption and demand for shaping and cleaning products and increase in root canal surgeries are estimated to drive the segment

Hospitals and Dental Clinics Key End Users of Endodontic Consumables

In terms of end user, the endodontic consumables market has been categorized into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic & research institutes

Hospitals and dental clinics segments held major share of the endodontic consumables market in 2018. Expansion of these segments can be attributed to a surge in new root canal surgeries, tooth decay, and oral hygiene related treatments across the globe and patient preference for treatment in hospitals and clinics.

North America and Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

In terms of region, the endodontic consumables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to account for a leading share of the endodontic consumables market during the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence rate of root canal surgeries, particularly in the U.K., Germany, and France.

High disposable income of patient population drives the endodontic consumables market in the region. Increase in disposable income boosts the adoption of medical and other related services, thus driving the endodontic consumables market.

Favorable funding by governments and charitable trusts for healthcare research, prevention, and treatment in developed countries are likely to drive the endodontic consumables market in North America and Europe

The endodontic consumables market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. India and China are anticipated to be lucrative markets for endodontic consumables during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of dental surgeries, unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as smoking, poor diet, and rise in geriatric population.

Growth Strategies of Key Players in Endodontic Consumables Market

Key players operating in the endodontic consumables market are Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet, Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services AG), and 3M

These companies engage in research and development activities to develop novel products in order to their expand product offerings and customer base

