Peptide Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, in detailed Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

TMR’s report on the global peptide therapeutics market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global peptide therapeutics market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global peptide therapeutics market.

Global Peptide Therapeutics market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global peptide therapeutics market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, high incidence & prevalence of metabolic disorders to escalate the growth of global peptide therapeutics market. moreover, advances in drug delivery and bioavailability is projected to drive the global peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global peptide therapeutics market was valued at US$ 25.0 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2027

Discovery and development of new therapeutics incurs high cost and takes longer time for commercialization. Many of the therapeutic peptide drugs are off patent and many blockbuster drugs are about to lose market exclusivity during the forecast period.

Availability of generic or biosimilar peptide therapeutic drugs and projected launch of more during the forecast period is likely to hamper the valuation and growth of global peptide therapeutics market. Initiatives by governing bodies and regulatory agencies for availability of generic and biosimilars owing to their low cost is likely to have impact on global peptide therapeutics market

Key Players of Peptide Therapeutics Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global peptide therapeutics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global peptide therapeutics market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global peptide therapeutics market are

Amgen, Inc.

Bachem Holding AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

