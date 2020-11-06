Clear Aligners Market Report Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Clear Aligners Market: Introduction

Clear aligners are invisible and modern methods of correcting moderate and mild orthodontic problems. It is a solution for patients who are seeking a more discreet orthodontic treatment than conventional braces. Orthodontic treatment using clear aligners is faster than traditional braces.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Clear Aligners Market

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases is projected to boost the growth of the global clear aligners market. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, an estimated 3.9 billion people across the world are affected by oral diseases and 15% to 20% of middle-aged adults have periodontal (gum) disease.

Moreover, rise in demand for clear aligners owing to surge in number of people with orthodontic diseases fuels the growth of the global market. Unhealthy diet (particularly one rich in sugar), poor oral hygiene, tobacco use, and harmful alcohol use are the factors leading to increase in risk factors for oral disease.

Growth of the global clear aligners market can be also attributed to strategic investments by key players. For instance, in March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. acquired Global Holdings GmbH (exocad). This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its Align digital platform, which delivers innovative tools and features for diagnostic, restorative, implant, and orthodontic workflows.

Request Brochure for Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76984

Clear Aligners Market: Growth Perspectives

Adoption of technologically advanced products is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market. Key players operating in the market are engaged in research & development in order to develop advanced new products. For instance, in February 2020, DenMat Holdings, LLC announced that it had entered into the clear aligners market after receiving FDA 510k for its new system in December of 2019. In October 2019, Align Technology, Inc. launched Invisalign to empower doctors with new tools and technology to better serve the rapidly expanding market for clear aligner treatment owing to rise in consumer demand for clear aligners.

However, lack of knowledge about certain types of dental health care needs is expected to hamper the growth of the global clear aligners market. Moreover, high cost of the treatment restrains the global market. For instance, in the U.S., approximately US$ 110 Bn are spent on oral health each year.

Government initiatives to develop health care infrastructure in developing countries and rise in prevalence of oral diseases in emerging countries present lucrative opportunities in the global clear aligner market

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Clear Aligners Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76984

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players Operating in Global Clear Aligners Market

The global clear aligners market is highly consolidated due to the presence small number of key players. Demand for clear aligner products has increased in emerging as well as developed markets owing to rise in prevalence of orthodontic diseases. Growth strategies adopted by leading players are likely to drive the global market. For instance, January 2020, Bellevue Orthodontics launched same-day clear aligners using 3D printing.

Major players operating in the global clear aligners market are:

3M

V Clear Aligners

Align Technology, Inc.

Ormco Corporation

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

Henry Schein Orthodontics

DynaFlex

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Buy Clear Aligners Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76984<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/