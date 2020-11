Global Surgical Visualization Systems Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

Surgical Visualization Systems Market: Overview

Surgical visualization systems can be defined as devices which provide surgeons with better visualization of the surgical site. These systems include two movable arms and a viewing platform mounted on the distal end of the first moving arm. The camera is configured accordingly to provide a surgical microscopic view of the surgery site which can be viewed by the surgeon at the viewing platform. Additionally, surgical visualization systems include a control system having electronics configured to receive input from the surgeon to adjust the orientation of the camera. Endoscopes are the major products employed for visualization which aid in inspection, examination, diagnosis, and treatment of various gastrointestinal diseases, diseases associated with the bronchial tract, and other organs. It is a minimally invasive procedure enabling the visualization and diagnosis of problems such as cancer, ulceration, and other diseases.

Surgical Visualization Systems Market: Key Trends

The global surgical visualization systems market is driven by increase in the number of surgeries performed each year. An estimated 232 million surgical procedures were performed globally in 2015. According to the WHO, surgical procedures in the U.S. increased by over 300% from 1996 to 2006. Moreover, increase in focus of key players on research and development leading to significant product launches contributes to the growth of the market. In May 2018, Karl Storz launched PDD Blue Light Flexible Video Cytoscopy System and expanded its product portfolio. NDS Surgical Imaging (NDSsi) launched a visualization platform for operating rooms and minimally invasive suites, including 7″ Radiance Ultra, a next generation surgical visualization platform. Similarly, in 2018, Fujifilm marked its presence in the surgical visualization systems market with the launch of new surgical visualization systems for minimally invasive surgeries. However, high cost of the devices and lack of skilled professionals are likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players of Surgical Visualization Systems Report:

Major players in the global surgical visualization systems market include Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg., Acutronic Medical Systems AG, Cogentix Medical, Optomic, Fujifilm Corporation, Stryker, CONMED Corporation, and Happersberger otopront GmbH.

