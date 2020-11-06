Global Telemedicine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and forecast 2014-2020

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global telemedicine market and helps in understanding the various factors influencing the growth of the market. The market overview section analyzes market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the global telemedicine market. The executive summary provides detailed insights about this study and the market in general. It also contains a market snapshot, which provides a glimpse into the present scenario of the global telemedicine market. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to deliver a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global telemedicine market.

The telemedicine industry is growing at an unprecedented pace as new opportunities emerge in the global healthcare industry. The relevance of telemedicine can be gauged from the growing using of digital technologies in the healthcare industry. The advent of electronic health records that provide holistic information about patients’ medical history has emerged as a resilient trend. Telemedicine is a part of the global healthcare ecosystem that can help in expediting the process of healthcare treatment. The ability to remotely communicate with the patients helps doctors in creating a virtual platform for providing recommendations and advise. Therefore, the value of the global telemedicine market is set to increase in the times to follow.

According to the report the telemedicine market is projected to witness a robust 14.5 % CAGR during the tenure. This growth of the market is the result of government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in several countries. However, this massive CAGR also invites tough competition in the global telemedicine market. This is because, due to massive growth potential, several new players are willing to enter the market. This shall make a crunch of space for already existing players in the global telemedicine market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put tremendous pressure on the healthcare fraternity, and has led to the conversion of private and public hospitals to isolation wards. Therefore, treatment of mild medical conditions that do not coincide with Covid-19 symptoms is currently being managed through telecommunication channels. In this scenario, it is safe to expect that the global telemedicine market would grow by leaps and bounds in the times to follow. Use of telemedicine to schedule appointments with patients has also emerged as an important dynamic of market growth. It is safe to assert that the total volume of revenues within the global telemedicine market would trace an ascending trajectory.

The report concludes with the company profiles section and includes key information about the major players who are actively participating in this market. The company profiles included in the report is framed in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments and product portfolio. Key players profiled in this report include Agfa HealthCare NV, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., CARDIOCOM, LLC, CISCO Systems, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Honeywell HomMed LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc., LifeWatch AG, Medtronic, Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, and McKesson Corp.

