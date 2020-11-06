Global Pyrogen Testing Market Industry Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

TMR’s report on the global pyrogen testing market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global pyrogen testing market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global pyrogen testing market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global pyrogen testing market.

Global Pyrogen Testing market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global pyrogen testing market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, introduction of pyrogen test in different applications, Increase in new innovative drugs and launch of biologics products and expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are projected to drive the global pyrogen testing market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global pyrogen testing market was valued at US$ 742.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global pyrogen testing market. Key players operating in the global pyrogen testing market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global pyrogen testing market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Players of Pyrogen Testing Market Report:

Leading players operating in the global pyrogen testing market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.,

GenScript,

Lonza Group,

Sanquin, and

WuXi AppTec,

Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company

Wako Chemicals USA, Inc. among others

