Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market on the basis of Product Type:

Air Insulated Switchgears (AIS)

Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS)

Others Medium Voltage Switchgear Market on the basis of Applications:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Utility Installations, Top Key Players in Medium Voltage Switchgear market:

ABB

Siemens

Eaton

Schneider Electric

GE Industrial

Toshiba

Hitachi

CHINT

Mitsubishi Electric

Lucy Electric

Fuji Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

BOER

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Efacec

Nissin Electric

Dual-ADE

Powell Industries

Henan Senyuan Electric

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems